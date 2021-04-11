China, Antony Blinken, COVID wife 3 weeks later

China’s failure to exchange information and provide access to international public health experts in the early stages of the pandemic sparked the global crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

“I think China knows that in the early stages of COVID, it did not do what it should have done,” Blinken said. NBC’s “Meet the Press“” And one result of this failure is that (the virus) got out of control faster and, I think, with far more savage results than it could otherwise have happened. “

The secretary vowed that the United States would be “the world leader in helping to ensure that the whole world is vaccinated.”

Blinken said the pandemic revealed the need for a “stronger global health security system to make sure this does not happen again” and to ensure the world can mitigate public health crises. Blinken said the World Health Organization needs to be strengthened and reformed and that “China needs to play a part in this.”

Ashley Allen, from Brooklyn, turned several heads when she recently became ill with COVID-19 three weeks after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Allen, 31, told New York Post she had a constant dry cough and unrelenting fatigue. Experts say vaccines are not fully effective, but should alleviate symptoms for those who become infected.

Chinese COVID-19 vaccines do not have very high protection rates, according to Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control. GAO did the remake Saturday at a conference in the southwestern city of Chengdu and said the government is considering mixing vaccines to boost them. Chinahas distributed hundreds of millions of doses abroad

Canada’s most populous province reported a one-day high for new infections with nearly 4,460 cases across Ontario. The latest figures released Sunday also show a sharp increase in new confirmed cases in Toronto, which rose by nearly 400 to over 1,350.

A masked mandate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is expected to end on April 30, according to Mayor GT Bynum, who said private businesses are allowed to request masks and restaurant and bar staff should also continue to wear a mask.

Iran began a 10-day blockade Saturday amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Stores are closed and offices are limited to one-third capacity in its capital, Tehran, and 250 other cities and towns with the highest positivity rates.

Today’s numbers:According to Johns Hopkins University data, the US has more than 31 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 561,000 deaths. Global total: More than 135.5 million cases and more than 2.93 million deaths. More than 237 million doses of vaccine have been distributed in the US and 183 million have been administered,According to the CDC.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries will drop significantly this week

States will see a sharp drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments with one shot this week as the company struggles to meet its production chronology. The federal government is planning to distribute 800,000 doses this week, up from the 5 million that were planned. California said it expects to see a 90% drop in supply of that vaccine. The company has failed to gain federal certification for a contract manufacturer in Baltimore after 15 million doses of J & J’svaccinewere were destroyed at the plant last month.

The two-stroke vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer continue to flow, and White House pandemic advisers say they hope J&J issues can be resolved by the end of the month.

COVID survivor runs 20 miles to raise funds, thank hospital workers who rescued him

A year ago, New Jersey real estate executive Paulo Santos came home from a shocking battle with COVID-19 and barely managed to make his way with the help of a pedestrian.

On Saturday, he ran 20 miles between the two hospitals where he was treated, partly to raise money for doctors and nurses who saved their lives but mostly thanked them. His feat is even more extraordinary considering Santos, 40, had a heart attack after battling COVID.

Staff members from each hospital gathered on both the start and finish lines, holding signs and cheering. It took Santos just under five hours to cover the itinerary. It was great to see the staff there, Santos said. “The whole thing was pretty wild.”

Nearly 40% of Marines refuse the COVID vaccine

Nearly 40% of US Marines who have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine have turned it down, according to the PentagonOf the 123,500 Marines who have had access to the vaccine, 75,500 have been fully vaccinated or taken a dose, while about 48,000 have refused it, Communication Strategy and Operations Officer Captain Andrew Woods told USA TODAY.

“We fully understand that widespread acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine provides us with the best tools to defeat this pandemic. The key to addressing this pandemic is to build trust in the vaccine,” he said, confirming a reported statistic of first by CNN.

Woods said the Navy and Marine Corp. were working to ensure soldiers had accurate information about the safety of the vaccine and wanted to encourage people to get it.

The FEMA Funeral Assistance Program begins on Monday

Starting Monday, Federal Emergency Management Agency will accept applications for its funeral assistance programThe agency will offer a maximum of $ 9,000 for the funeral and a maximum of $ 35,500 per application. To be eligible for assistance, the death must have occurred in the US and occurred as a result of COVID-19. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, citizen, or eligible resident.

More colleges, universities say they will require COVID-19 vaccinations

First were Rutgers and Cornell. Then Notre Dame. Now Duke. The list of colleges and universities that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for new and returning students to attend in-person classes continues to grow as Duke announced a policy that will cover all undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

“We know that widespread vaccination will be the only way to facilitate a return to normal and vigorous campus life.” Duke President Vincent Price said in a statement on the university website.

Brown in Rhode Island, Northeast Boston, Nova Southeastern University in Florida and Lewis College in Colorado have also followed the precedent set by Rutgers in New Jersey and Cornell in New York.

