DETROIT Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to continue pushing the White House for more COVID-19 vaccines as the state experiences an increase in cases.

The Democrat on Sunday told CBS Face The Nation that she plans to work with the White House but wants to do everything she can to get extra doses of the vaccine.

President Joe Biden has said Washington will give Michigan more federal resources to support vaccinations and testing, but not additional vaccines.

Michigan has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections in the US The state reported 6,900 cases and 74 other deaths on Saturday. Michigan did not report COVID-19 data on Sunday.

Ecuador, Peru heads to polls under strict measures of the virus

COVID-19 manufactures partitions in European Union

Thailand hits new daily record with nearly 1,000 cases of the virus

TORONTO Canada’s most populous province reported a new single-day increase in new infections with nearly 4,460 cases across Ontario.

The latest figures released Sunday also show a sharp increase in new confirmed cases in Toronto, which rose by nearly 400 to over 1,350.

More than 3.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered to date in Ontario. The province has a population of 14.5 million.

HONOLULU The governor of Hawaii issued another emergency announcement in response to the coronavirus pandemic that extends the nationwide deportation moratorium for another two months and details plans for vaccinated travelers.

Democratic Gov. David Ige signed the announcement Friday extending the nationwide moratorium on evictions until June 8. It was scheduled to expire on Tuesday.

Under the moratorium, landlords are prohibited from evicting tenants for non-payment.

The declaration of emergency also revealed plans to allow vaccinated travelers to bypass mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 testing.

The provision must obtain approval from the director of the Emergency Management Agency in Hawaii.

TEHRAN, Iran Iran on Sunday reported its highest number of one-day deaths from COVID-19 this year, bringing the total deaths of pandemic countries to nearly 64,500, state TV reported.

The report said 258 new deaths were recorded in 24 hours. Iran’s deadliest day from the pandemic was mid-November, when more than 480 deaths were recorded.

The Sunday news report said health care officials also confirmed more than 21,060 new COVID-19 cases from the day before, bringing Iran to a total of more than 2,070,000 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, Iran launched a 10-day blockade on the capital, Tehran, and other major cities amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Iran’s vaccination campaign has been slow, with about 200,000 doses administered in the country of 84 million people, according to the World Health Organization.

Beijing In a rare acknowledgment of the weakness of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, the country’s top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost.

Chinese vaccines do not have very high protection rates, said Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses abroad while trying to raise doubts about the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made using the previous RNA, or mRNA, process.

Officials at a news conference Sunday did not directly answer questions about Gaos’ comment or possible changes to official plans. But another CDC official said developers are working on mRNA-based vaccines.

Experts say that mixing vaccines, or subsequent immunizations, can increase effectiveness. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of Pfizer-BioNTech and the traditional AstraZeneca vaccine.

PARIS Health Minister Frances said on Sunday that residents over the age of 55 will be given access to COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, which is earlier than expected.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said citizens in the 55-year-old age group would be eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson single vaccine which is expected to arrive in France a week ahead of schedule.

The shortened deadline comes as France seeks to speed up the pace of its vaccination program, which has been criticized as slow, and gain ground in spreading the most contagious virus variant first identified in Britain.

At the same time, French officials have advocated a policy of booking the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 55 with serious health problems. Unusual staining clots have been found in a small number of younger recipients of that vaccine.

SEOUL, South Korea South Korea says it will resume administration of the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to all qualified people between the ages of 30 and 60.

Last week, South Korea suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccines for people under 60 while awaiting the outcome of a review by the European Medical Agency.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday it will resume use of the AstraZeneca vaccine starting Monday, citing studies showing that the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risk of side effects.

An agency statement said people under 30 would be excluded, as UK authorities have recommended that they receive alternative vaccines.