Breton Cape astronomers celebrate International Dark Sky Week at observatories | Provincial | tidings

HUNTINGTON, NS – Cloudy days are a favorite of astronomer Stan Williams.

The owner and manager of the Two Rivers Observatory in Huntington, on the Mira River, thrives when the sky is clear for his telescope.

“On an average weekend, we can show people star clusters, galaxies, nebulae, blown stars, newborn stars, planets, our Milky Way,” Williams said.

“There are so many different things to see in the night sky, you should never look at the same thing twice.”

Two Rivers Observatory, formerly known as Mira Observatory, is located in the Two Rivers Wildlife Park. He has been there for the past six years and has had approximately 2,000 to 3,000 people visiting in the last two years alone.

Williams, who works for Eastlink, considers astronomy a hobby and first got involved in it 25 to 30 years ago.

A photograph of the Andromeda galaxy that Stan Williams took with his telescope at the Two Rivers Observatory. CONTRIBUTED

IT WAS JUPITER

“When I was about 15 or 16 years old, I went out the back door, I saw something bright in the sky and I had no idea what it was. “I wanted to find out what it was,” Williams said.

It turns out that the brightest thing was Jupiter.

“Then I wanted to see what Jupiter looked like up close, so I went and bought my first telescope. Since then hooked. ”

Astronomers in Cape Breton and around the world over the past week have celebrated International Dark Sky Week, which officially takes place from 5 to 12 April. It’s a week to acknowledge the growing light pollution that societies are dealing with and propose solutions to darkening the sky.

“International Dark Sky Week is just one week where astronomers around the world open their observers or telescopes or whatever they want to do, just to introduce people to the night sky,” Williams said.

“To make people aware that as societies grow, we are losing the dark sky. Light pollution is invading the sky. ”

A photograph of the Milky Way galaxy that Stan Williams took at the Two Rivers Observatory. CONTRIBUTED

IN IGNORANCE

Astronomer Tim Donovan, who has a private observatory on the Middle River, also recognizes the importance of minimizing light pollution.

“Children grow up without ever seeing the night sky. I mean I’m lucky here. “I have to go out on a clear night and see the Milky Way, and fewer and fewer people in the world understand this because of light pollution,” said Donovan, 53.

“[Many people] they have to ride somewhere, they have to go somewhere, they have to make it a point to go to see the night sky. “It’s not something they think or see, you know, they have to make it an adventure or a destination.”

Donovan said darkening the sky by reducing light pollution could save money for society as well as reduce our collective carbon footprint.

“So in this way they give children a chance to see the night sky and cut carbon at the same time. “It’s a win-win.”

Cape Breton is quite lucky, Williams said, because of the low levels of light pollution. The island’s small population and lack of major industry means that outside Sydney, the skies are quite clear at night.

“Outside in Mira the skies are beautiful and we are only 20 minutes away from the city center. “And when you go up into the highlands, on the Middle River, Chéticamp, those areas, the skies are almost pristine in terms of light pollution because there’s nothing big there,” Williams said.

Cape Breton had an astronomical society years ago, which Williams joined as a young man. However, most of its former members are older or have died, leaving Williams as a lone member in his observatory on Two Rivers.

“It was basically handed over to me just to make the observer work himself. But the observatory is active all summer inside the wildlife park and is open to anyone who happens to be there every night. ”

Williams said he hopes that if he keeps the observer in the Wild Rivers Wildlife Park, it will gain interest in astronomy from other people and be the building block for a future Cape Breton Astronomical Society.

“I have started to see that there are people who come back, almost week after week, and bring their children to meet [them] interested. ”

A photograph of the Milky Way galaxy that Stan Williams took with his telescope at the Two Rivers Observatory. CONTRIBUTED

Buy binoculars

What is the best way to get involved in astronomy if one has no experience in it?

“Just take a pair of binoculars and go look at the sky. That’s how you should start in astronomy, “said Williams.

“Don’t spend $ 300 or $ 400 on a telescope at Walmart or any of these box stores and just put it in the corner and collect dust. If you want to spend some money, spend $ 100 on a good pair of binoculars that you can use day or night. ”

Donovan on the Middle River suggested aspiring astronomers start looking online.

“There are great forums. Forums where they can join, they can join the Royal Astronomical Society, then go to a star party, “Donovan said.

“You have a chance to go and look through telescopes and see what you like, see what’s out there, or contact an amateur astronomer. Most people are quite willing to help someone. ”

What is the only thing Williams wants everyone to remember?

“I make this promise to all who come to the observatory: I promise you I can show you something in the night sky that you have never seen before.”

What is light pollution?

According to International Dark Sky Week 2021, light pollution is any artificial light that is not needed. Bright light that acts as a pollutant and brings serious and harmful consequences, including:

– Disruption of wildlife

– Impact on human health

– Loss of money and energy

– Contribute to climate change

– Blocking the view of the universe

Light pollution is doubling at the rate of population growth and 83 percent of the global population lives under a sky polluted by light.

SOURCE: International Dark Sky Week 2021, https://idsw.darksky.org/