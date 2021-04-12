Hideki Matsuyama break may be nice, but here’s why it may not be for you Instruction





Before winning the Master, Hideki Matsuyama may have been the most memorable for casual fans as the player with a dramatic break at the top of the back wing. We even enjoyed it leading up to Matsuyama’s participation in or TV challenge with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day ABOUT GolfTV last year. But Matsuyama has been busy tightening the break and perfecting his game, so much so that he has not won since dominating the WGC Bridgestone Invitational. His performance this week seems to confirm all the early promise he showed winning five times on the PGA Tour before the age of 26. This means that you will see many replicas of Matuyama at regular speeds and slow motion in the coming months and years.

We asked two Top 50 Teachers what things to customize from Matsuyama swings and what to leave alone.

“Before you get caught thinking about Matsuyama pausing at the top and how much or how little he’s doing, the first thing you notice about his game is how consistent he is in influence,” says Golf Digest 50 Teacher on Good Michael Jacobs. “Many amateur players follow more distance and they equate a giant body movement through impact as ‘powerful’. They blow the ball with their body before impacting. But when you look at what Matsuyama does, he is very consistent. “His lower body looks very much like in the address. He is stabilizing for the stroke, not making a clutch of legs or lungs.”

Other part? Slow turning back and pauses still there-but-less? Simply changing part of your rhythm to make it more intentional will not necessarily make you hit it like Matsuyama does. “Whether you are talking about Matsuyama or Ernie Els or Fred Couples, they are players who have great dynamics in their rhythms that allow them to look ‘slow’ turning but still being very fast around the ball” , says Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher Mark Blackburn. “If you just decide to slow down a part of your pace, what you’re probably going to do is slow everyone down, either hit worse or shake more slowly.”

These dynamics are what transfer energy from the body to the ball in a chain reaction of motion, says Jacobs. “The best players go back to their hip tracks and when they pass, the body is relatively relaxed as it comes out of that hip,” Jacobs says. “Energy is coming out of the chain efficiently, which can not happen if you make a large body pull off the ground if that is what feels most powerful.”

