California is opening up good news for the rest of the world
I boarded a Boeing 777 a little over a week ago for the 16-hour flight to Los Angeles with three goals in mind.
To see my granddaughters living in California, especially six-month-old Uma Grace, for the first time.
To experience international air travel after a 13-month absence, as the coronavirus pandemic had wiped out all the practical possibility of air travel for more than a year.
To assess the state of recovery in the US, especially in California, the beating heart of the American economy.
Goal number one was achieved 100 percent successfully, I can report, and Uma and her two-year-old sister Lilah were an absolute joy to watch. Photos are available upon request.
The second part of my mission should also be hailed as a success. I would estimate that the passenger load on the outbound trip was probably 40 percent of capacity, a little more on the way back. This resulted in comfortable flight conditions, of course, with plenty of room to extend the long flight to 11 time zones.
But Emirates should hope that the flight will soon return to near capacity. Charges at that level may not make economic sense, despite the fact that prices are significantly more expensive compared to pre-pandemic prices.
Both the Emirates and Dubai International Airport (DXB) have pandemic routine to perfection. The ride through DXB was hassle-free and efficient and the business class saloon in Dubai was noisy without being too busy. On-board service was regular and comfortable, with a high degree of safety provided by the PPE-lined cabin crew and various coronavirus-related health measures.
I doubt I would have said it a year ago, but it was good to be back in the air.
California, a powerhouse of the global economy, looks ready for the economic boom that many experts predict will happen in the US
Frank Kane
Los Angeles International (LAX) was stricter, with fewer passengers than I remember from previous trips. Wearing masks was mandatory and universally observed, due to a stern warning from harsh-looking transport authority enforcers. Many premises in the airport duty free shops, restaurants were still closed, as well as the Emirates lounge there. Why
But once you crossed the LAX, another world awaited. Again, wearing masks was ubiquitous, but other than that there were few outward signs that the city had gone through a traumatic period involving 60,000 deaths and a damaging economic stalemate.
Freeway highways always a good indicator of business activity in LA were just as busy as I can remember, with a satisfactory number of backbacks on the 101 main arteries. Figures show Americans are buying gas in the same amount as before the pandemic marked a good sign of recovery.
Also noticeable was the number of electric vehicles on the road. I would say that about one in 10 cars was a Tesla, which is not such good news for the oil industry.
Other signs of a return to normalcy were also there. Restaurants still have restrictions on eating indoors, but Californians have been imaginative in their use of outdoor space, with tables laid creatively in car parks and sidewalks. Home delivery is also booming, as in most countries.
California suffered a high incidence and mortality rate in the first and second waves of the virus, but both have now begun to fall. Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a progressive stance on the spread of the vaccine and recently announced that nearly 20 million doses had been administered to a population of about 40 million.
This gave the Democratic governor confidence to announce that the state would move into full mode of reopening in mid-June, during the summer holidays, with the end of social distancing and other restrictions, although the mask mandate would remain and to undergo continuous vaccination progress.
Other states, particularly Texas and Florida, have already reopened effectively. It is still being debated whether California’s more cautious approach has had the desired effect in terms of saving lives.
California, a powerhouse of the global economy, looks ready for the economic boom that many experts predict will happen in the US as the pandemic fades and US President Joe Bidens stimulus packages come.
This is good news for the rest of the world and, of course, for Uma Grace.
Frank Kane is an award-winning journalist based in Dubai. Twitter: @frankkanedubai
Responsibility: The views expressed by the writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.
