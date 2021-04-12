Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new AstraZeneca photo tips

Canadian Press

Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, April 10, 2021

The latest confirmed numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 pm ET on Saturday 10 April 2021. There are 1,052,539 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,052,539 confirmed cases (70,619 active, 958,633 resolved, 23,287 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. On Saturday there were 7,262 new cases. The active case rate is 185.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 50,881 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 7,269. There were 38 new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 237 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 34. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.27 per 100,000 people. 28,875,724 tests have been completed. Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,029 confirmed cases (14 active, 1,009 resolved, six deaths). On Saturday there were four new cases. The active case rate is 2.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of nine new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. 226,346 tests have been completed. Prince Edward Island: 162 confirmed cases (six active, 156 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 130,175 tests have been completed. Nova Scotia: 1,764 confirmed cases (43 active, 1,655 resolved, 66 deaths). There were eight new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 4.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 32 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is five. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people. 446,506 tests have been completed. New Brunswick: 1,713 confirmed cases (149 active, 1,531 resolved, 33 deaths). On Saturday there were 19 new cases. The active case rate is 19.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 72 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 10. There was a new death reported on Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people. 274,425 tests have been completed. Quebec: 324,848 confirmed cases (12,371 active, 301,740 resolved, 10,737 deaths). On Saturday there were 1,754 new cases. The active case rate is 144.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,890 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,413. There were 13 new deaths reported on Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 53 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is eight. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125.22 per 100,000 people. 7,494,471 tests have been completed. Ontario: 382,152 confirmed cases (30,999 active, 343,622 resolved, 7,531 deaths) On Saturday there were 3,813 new cases. The active case rate is 210.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23,594 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 3,371. There were 19 new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 103 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 15. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.11 per 100,000 people. 12,879,408 tests have been completed. Manitoba: 35,104 confirmed cases (1,259 active, 32,896 resolved, 949 deaths). There were 135 new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 91.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 752 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 107. On Saturday there were zero new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.8 per 100,000 people. 608,766 tests have been completed. Saskatchewan: 35,983 confirmed cases (2,381 active, 33,149 resolved, 453 deaths). On Saturday there were 236 new cases. The active case rate is 202.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,660 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 237. On Saturday there were zero new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.43 per 100,000 people. 696,057 tests have been completed. Alberta: 159,719 confirmed cases (13,687 active, 144,020 resolved, 2,012 deaths). On Saturday there were 1,293 new cases. The active case rate is 309.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,360 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 1,194. There were five new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 18 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.5 per 100,000 people. 3,809,874 tests have been completed. British Columbia: 109,540 confirmed cases (9,709 active, 98,336 resolved, 1,495 deaths). There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 188.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,509 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 930. New deaths were reported on Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is five. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.04 per 100,000 people. 2,274,469 tests have been completed. Yukon: 74 confirmed cases (zero active, 73 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. 8,647 tests have been completed. Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 16,498 tests have been completed. Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths). There were zero new cases on Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. 10,006 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 10, 2021. The Canadian Press