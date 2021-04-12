Somalia: Prioritize national interest sought by international partners as political stalemate continues





African Union (AU), European Union (EU); The African regional trade bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), and the United Nations met on Friday, in light of the gravity of Somalia’s ongoing political stalemate over the holding of late elections and the ongoing stalemate in dialogue between the Federal Government and several leaders of the Federal Member States, said in a joint statement issued after the discussions. The African Union, the European Union, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development and the United Nations are very concerned about the situation in #Somalia. You can read the Joint Communication here:https://t.co/HMAkrhYzWD – UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) April 11, 2021 The deadline for holding new parliamentary elections expired last December, and a planned one-man presidential election has been delayed until leaders agree on a way forward. According to news reports, the current government led by Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is no longer recognized by two of the five states and his four-year presidential term has officially ended before an agreement on how to conduct new polls. Respect unity Following their discussions, the international meeting where the UN was represented by the Head of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, Rosemary DiCarlo, reiterated their respect for Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity, and called for an immediate return to dialogue. , to seek compromise on outstanding issues and to ensure that no action is taken that would undermine the stability of Somalia, which is essential for maintaining international peace and security. The AU, EU, IGAD and UN further noted that the September 17 Agreement last year, in which the president and five regional leaders agreed on a revised electoral model, remained the most viable path to holding elections at the latest possible short. The communiqué urged the Government and the leaders of the Federal Member States to review and ratify the recommendations of the Baidoa Technical Committee of 16 February 2021 and to seek compromise agreement on any outstanding issues necessary for the speedy implementation of the elections. Negative impact He called on international partners to find new ways to help leaders reach agreement and avoid any parallel processes, by-elections or new initiatives leading to any extension of previous terms. The multilateral bodies expressed serious concern that the political stalemate was negatively affecting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Somalia and beyond. The partners called on Somali leaders to continue to make progress towards state-building and a more inclusive policy, especially during the elections and on the road to a peaceful transition of power, as soon as possible.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos