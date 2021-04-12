Seven Catholic clergy, including two French, abducted in Haiti: church spokesman





PORT-AU-PRINCE: Seven Catholic clerics, including two French nationals, were abducted in Haiti on Sunday (April 11th), said a spokesman for the Episcopal Conference on the island nation, which has been rocked by unrest. Five priests and two nuns were abducted this morning in Croix-des-Bouquets, a commune northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince, as they were “on their way to installing a new parish priest,” he told Loudger Mazile AFP proclamation proclamation The kidnappers had demanded a $ 1 million ransom for the group, which includes a French priest and a French nun, he added. Haitian authorities suspect an armed gang called the “400 Mawozo” – which is active in the abductions – is behind the abduction, according to a police source. Four of the priests are Haiti, and one of the two nuns. The French Embassy in Haiti did not respond to AFP’s request for comment. proclamation proclamation Kidnappings have increased in recent months in Port-au-Prince and other provinces, reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean. Rising gangs “This is too much. The time has come for these inhumane acts to stop,” Haiti Miragoane Bishop Pierre-Andre Dumas told AFP. “The Church prays and stands in solidarity with all the victims of this heinous act.” proclamation In March, the Haitian government declared a month-long state of emergency to restore state authority in gang-controlled areas, including the capital. The move was motivated by the actions of armed gangs who “kidnap people for ransom, openly declaring it, stealing and looting public and private property, and openly confronting public security forces,” according to the presidential decree. Rising gang violence and political instability have recently drawn protesters into the streets of Port-au-Prince. One week ago, hundreds of female protesters gathered in the city against the growing power of gangs, which has led to an increase in kidnappings for ransom. Haiti, the poorest country in America, has also been in a political crisis for several months. President Jovenel Moise claims his term lasts until February 7, 2022, but others claim it ended on February 7, 2021. The dispute stems from the fact that Moise was elected in a vote that was annulled for fraud, and then re-elected a year later. Without a parliament, the country fell further into crisis in 2020 and Moise is ruling by decree, fueling growing mistrust of him. Amid the instability, Moise has said he plans to hold a constitutional referendum in June.

