With key deals, Uganda ‘s oil sector is approaching maturity World News

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company Total signed an agreement Sunday to build a hot pipeline to transport crude oil from western Uganda to the Indian Ocean coast. Construction of the pipeline, which would be the world’s longest at 897 miles, is expected to begin this year.

Tanzania’s new leader, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, was in Uganda to see evidence of the signing of the documents, perhaps its most important executive action since its inauguration last month.

Ugandan authorities and officials from Total, a majority shareholder in Uganda’s oil fields, also signed agreements that had long been held over tax disputes, administrative delays and the death of Hassan’s predecessor.

Suluhu described the event as an auspicious occasion that would unlock the development of oil resources in the region.

The shareholder agreements cover the construction of a $ 3.5 billion pipeline designed to connect oil fields near Lake Albert with Tanzania’s Tanga seaport.

Despite worries about falling crude prices in recent years, hopes have remained high in Uganda for the potential for oil exports to elevate the East African country to middle-income status by 2040. Annual revenue for per capita in Uganda were less than $ 800 in 2019.

A 2015 World Bank study highlighted that the economic benefits would be significant if local companies are competitive enough to win lucrative service contracts in the oil sector.

Total and its investment partner in Uganda, China National Petroleum Corporation, must meet commitments to award about 30% of contracts to suppliers of Ugandan origin, said Robert Kasande, Permanent Secretary with the Ministry of Energy and Development of Minerals of Uganda.

We believe this should be a catalyst for economic growth, he said.

Observer groups and others have also warned against the personalization of Ugandan oil resources and large borrowings by national budget authorities by forecasting oil revenues.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, has sometimes suggested that the discovery of commercially valuable quantities of oil in 2006 created an opportunity for him to stay in power. They are targeting my oil, he told his challengers in the country’s 2016 presidential election.

It remains unclear when Uganda will export its first crude oil point, as developing storage facilities, processing equipment and other key infrastructure will take time. The agreements signed on Sunday also need to be codified in legislation in both Uganda and Tanzania.

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO and chairman of Total, said the investment in Uganda will exceed $ 10 billion. While the challenges remain, there is hope to see the first “oil ship” by early 2025, he said.

The pipeline plans have recently been attacked as irresponsible by activists who say it is not in line with the goals of the Paris climate deal.

Critics also say the rights of local residents are at stake and that the pipeline, which would cross rivers and farmland, would damage fragile ecosystems. The project could cost more than 12,000 families their land rights, the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights recently accused.

Facing calls to abandon its projects in Uganda, Total last month said it would limit oil extraction from a national park to less than 1% of the protected area. The company also said it would fund a 50% increase in the number of game guards in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda’s most protected area.

Total accepted significant social and environmental actions presented by the oil wells and pipeline and vowed to proceed responsibly.

But criticism of the pipeline project is likely to continue.

“Despite our ongoing calls for urgent action by the Ugandan government, Total and CNOOC, the oil project is accelerating as most of our concerns and recommendations remain unaddressed,” said Antoine Madelin, director of advocacy for the International Federation for Human Rights. The main environmental and human rights risks remain, and the main priority should be to address the concerns of the communities suffering from the project, not to start drilling at all costs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



