



Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses abroad while trying to raise doubts about the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made using the previous RNA, or mRNA, process. It is now under official consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process, Gao said. The story goes down the ad Officials at a news conference Sunday did not directly answer questions about Gaos’ comment or possible changes to official plans. But another CDC official said developers are working on mRNA-based vaccines. Gao did not answer a phone call seeking further comment. RNA vaccines developed in our country have also entered the clinical trial phase, said the official, Wang Huaqing. He gave no timeline for possible use. Experts say that mixing vaccines, or subsequent immunizations, can increase effectiveness. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of Pfizer-BioNTech and the traditional AstraZeneca vaccine. The coronavirus pandemic, which began in central China in late 2019, marks the first time the Chinese pharmaceutical industry has played a role in responding to a global health emergency. The story goes down the ad Vaccines made by Sinovac, a private company, and Sinopharm, a state-owned company, make up the majority of Chinese vaccines distributed in dozens of countries including Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, Hungary, Brazil and Turkey. The effectiveness of a Sinovac vaccine in preventing symptomatic infections was found to be up to 50.4% by researchers in Brazil, close to the 50% threshold at which health experts say a vaccine is beneficial. For comparison, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been found to be 97% effective. Health experts say Chinese vaccines are unlikely to be sold in the United States, Western Europe and Japan because of the complexity of the approval process. The story goes down the ad A spokesman for Sinovac, Liu Peicheng, acknowledged that different levels of effectiveness have been found, but said this may be due to the age of the people in a study, the type of virus and other factors. Beijing has not yet approved any foreign vaccine for use in China. GAO did not provide details on possible changes to the strategy, but cited RNA as an option. Everyone should consider the benefits that RNA vaccines can bring to humanity, Gao said. We need to follow it carefully and not ignore it just because we already have some types of vaccines. GAO has previously questioned the safety of mRNA vaccines. He was quoted by the Official Xinhua News Agency as saying in December he could not rule out negative side effects because they were being used for the first time in healthy people. The story goes down the ad Chinese state media and popular health and science blogs have also questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. As of April 2, about 34 million people in China have received both doses required for Chinese vaccines and about 65 million have received one, according to Gao. Sinovac spokesman Liu said studies show that protection may be better if the time between vaccinations is longer than the current 14 days, but does not provide any indication that it could become standard practice. This story has been corrected to show that Chinese vaccines have been donated or exported to several dozen countries, not 22, and that Sinovac is a private, non-state-owned company. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

