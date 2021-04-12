News from the world of education: 11 April 2021





Prof. NR Shetty greeted Students of prominent educator NR Shetty organized a celebration for his 85th birthday at the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru. Belakinantaha Baduku, a documentary on his life and achievements, was officially released. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shetty said, Those who choose technical education should use their knowledge and skills towards raising people’s living standards … Construction of flexible corporate structures The India branch of the Risk Management Institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the JB Boda Group to strengthen Enterprise Risk Management in AI, Cryptocurrency and Fintech. The two organizations will work together on different platforms to raise risk awareness and build a more sustainable corporate structure. This is the third such partnership by IRM India Affiliate towards strengthening the risk practices of Indian industries in order to prevent future crises. IIT-Kanpur to establish School of Medical Research and Technology IIT-Kanpur has appointed HOSMAC, a health care management and planning consultancy, to design the School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), which will be a full Medical School composed of Centers of Excellence (CoE) and Super Specialty Teaching Hospital. Combining medicine with engineering and encouraging interdisciplinary learning, SMRT will provide an ecosystem that promotes the development of technology-based interventions to diagnose, monitor, manage, mitigate, and prevent disease. Survey on online extracurricular activities Students from IIM-Kozhikode conducted a survey on online co-curricular and extracurricular education opportunities in India. According to their findings, the popularity of co-curricular activities among Indian students are: debates (36%); science clubs (28%); art (25%) and book clubs (22%). While 80% of parents mentioned visual arts as their favorite activity, 76% mentioned performing arts like dancing and music, and 30% wanted their children to choose more than three extracurricular activities. Sanskrit University submits over 300 patents Sanskrit University filed 211 patents during the 2020-21 academic year and now has 305 patents registered since its inception in 2016. It has made various collaborations and Good Memoranda to join its innovation and research mission and has mentors from DRDO and MSME and other institutions and universities in its research team. Suraasa announces expansion plans The Ed-tech and Job Tech platform Suraasa has announced the expansion of its physical centers in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities where teachers can learn practical teaching skills from direct experts. With this, Suraasa aims to fill the demand gap for qualified teachers. Teachers from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa and other states have already started enrollment, according to a press release from the company. Filling the talent gap at Fintech The Court of First Instance SVKMs NMIMS University is partnering with the Catalyst Fund to join the Mumbai Latters Inclusive Fintech Talent Program. Under the partnership, NMIMS students will have the opportunity to work as interns in various Catalyst Fund portfolio companies. Three MBA (Tech.) Students from NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology & Engineering (MPSTME) provided six-month internships at KarmaLife and FarMart. Filling the digital gap To promote the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and build a Digital India, HKBK College of Engineering, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Round Table India, will distribute 500 laptops to girls attending various government schools in the city. As part of a pilot project, 10 laptops were distributed at an event held at the college. HKBK College of Engineering and Roundtable India will also give students access to vocational training. Learn English and soft skills Ed-tech start-up Infinity Board has launched an English program for communication and soft skills under its live session module. Students will be taught grammar, reading and listening comprehension, interpersonal and formal communication, public speaking, accent modulation, resume building, social media profile building, telephone and professional etiquette, bargaining skills and management of conflicts. The program will be led by expert trainers, teachers and content writers who have worked in educational institutions and in the corporate world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos