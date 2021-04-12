International
Covid India active cases violate $ 11 for the first time since the pandemic
New Delhi: Active cases of coronavirus in India broke the value of 11 loops for the first time on Sunday after a record high of over 1.5 loops of new infections.
The active case load was at its highest level at 10,17,754 on 18 September 2020 and had plunged to 1,35,926 on 12 February 2021, before rising again.
The total load of active cases has increased to 11,08,087 and now accounts for 8.29 per cent of the country’s total infections.
Five states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala – cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India’s active COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health said.
Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which are seeing a growing trajectory, authorities have begun booking more hospitals for COVID patients and taking steps to address any shortages of medical supplies in addition to increasing boundaries in the movement of people.
The center announced an export ban of Remdesivir, used in the treatment of coronavirus and its pharmaceutically active ingredients. He also asked all local producers to display on their website the details of their shareholders and distributors.
There were reports of shortages of medicines from states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 1,33,58,805 and the death toll rose to 1,69,275 with 839 new daily deaths, the highest since October 18, 2020, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health Sunday morning.
While the cumulative number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered locally has exceeded 10 crore after 85 days, ‘Tika Utsav’ or a ‘special vaccination festival’ started by 14 April.
“Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine should take the blow, and for that the society and the administration should make every effort,” said Prime Minister Modi, calling for “zero vaccine waste” and urging people to follow appropriate COVID behavior. .
“This festival is, in a way, the beginning of another big war against the corona. We need to pay special attention to personal hygiene as well as social hygiene,” he said.
