Violence in Myanmar continues as military hits oppositionExBulletin





footprint Stringer / AFP via Getty Images Stringer / AFP via Getty Images Myanmar security forces have killed more than 700 civilians since the February 1 coup, a human rights group announced over the weekend. At least 82 people were killed in Bago town on Friday during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters. The actual death toll is likely to be much higher, according to Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP), which has followed the deaths since the start of the coup. The soldiers used heavy weapons, including machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades in the attack against anti-regime protesters, according to New York Times. Eyewitnesses to the attack said the bodies of those killed and the wounded were piled on top of each other in a nearby shrine and in a school. “The injured bodies and people were dragged away [the troops], “said a man Myanmar Tani. Of the civilians injured, some sought medical treatment but were refused any care by the military, according to the AAPP report on the attack. Survivors have fled the city since the attack. The attack on Bago marks the third in the span of a week that the junta used extreme force in an attempt to stem opposition, according to The Associated Press. Earlier in the week the attacks took place in Kalay and Taze, two towns where strongholds had been set up against martial law, according to the AP. At least 11 people were killed in those attacks. The military took office in February, staging a coup against the National League for Democracy party of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi who won re-election in November. Military officials made allegations of widespread “electoral fraud,” though an election commission found no evidence to support the claim. More than 3,000 people in Myanmar are currently in custody under the ruling junta, according to the AAPP. Calls for international assistance and intervention have increased. Christine Schraner Burgener, the UN special envoy for Myanmar, arrived in Bangkok on Friday to work on resolving the crisis, the AP reports. Earlier this month, Burgener warned of a possible “bloodbath” if the international community did not do more to address the violence.

