Michel, von der Leyen are inexperienced strikers

BRUSSELS

A Belgian daily on Sunday compared European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to “inexperienced, ambitious strikers who do not cross each other” following a protocol incident during their April 6 visit to the Turkish capital Ankara.

Claiming that the two leaders of EU-linked institutions “are wasting Europe’s power in the world”, the Flemish newspaper De Tijd said the incident drew reactions from women in Europe.

The daily says that Michel placed part of the responsibility for the incident on Turkish protocol.

It was noted that Michel’s protocol officers saw their leader ahead in the rankings, but similar meetings made no distinction between previous council and commission presidents.

The paper said there had been “childish quarrels” before, including who would lead a video conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Following this incident, Francois Roux, who had been Michel’s special staff director, was fired.

Writing that Michel and von der Leyen acted as “relatively inexperienced and ambitious strikers who do not pass each other,” the paper recalled that the two leaders “rely on a small circle of loyalists for their policy.”

In the report, it was stated that among the diplomats there was talk of a great personal jealousy between the two and that the teams of Michel and von der Leyen talked less with each other than the teams of the previous presidents of the council and the commission.

-Incident

On April 6, Michel and von der Leyen visited Ankara and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of diplomatic efforts to improve relations between the bloc and Turkey.

In a video filmed before the meeting, von der Leyen looks surprised as Michel is offered a chair next to Erdogan but she is left standing and looks unsure where to sit. She gestures with her right hand and says “ehm”. She is finally offered a seat on a sofa nearby.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu downplayed the incident, saying Turkey had met all protocol requirements of the EU side.

Turkish sources said Ankara had not received any specific requests before the meeting regarding the adjustment of seats.

It is essential that the officials of the front delegation of the host country express all their requests regarding the visit in the clearest way, in order to have a successful meeting, they added.

The head of European Council protocol, Kirsi Punkkinen, appears to have been deceived over the issue, they said, adding that Punkkinen’s new diplomatic adviser and von der Leyen Fernando Andresen Guimaraes had enough time to correct a possible mistake.

EU officials claimed that in the dining room, which they were allowed to enter a few moments ago, they had the size of three chairs for VIPs lined up for the benefits of the head of the European Commission.

Turkish authorities drew attention to the fact that the EU side was deceived on the issue.

Accordingly, the visiting delegation officials were invited to the working dining room as soon as the meeting started and they were given information about the arrangement there.

Prior to their meeting, Erdogan asked both von der Leyen and Michel how they would like to take their pictures, and they decided to take a picture together, it said.

However, the EU Press Council shared a photo of Erdogan and Michel on Twitter cutting von der Leyen from the photo, she added.

* Written by Merve Berker

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.