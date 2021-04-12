Canada is surpassing the US in new COVID-19 cases per capita

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) – Newly confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada have skyrocketed amid the third wave of the pandemic and have now overtaken the United States per capita.

As of Saturday, the average seven-day number of new cases in Canada was 207.27 cases per million people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Oxford Universe, Our World in the Data Finder. In the US, there are 206.66 cases per million people.

The pandemic response in the US had previously been criticized by experts. But as vaccinations increased, cases dropped.

“It is incredibly unbelievable to look at the south of the United States,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the Ontario Vaccine Distribution Task Force, told CTV News Channel on Friday. “It does not come as a shock or surprise to anyone that they did not really treat their pandemic very well. However, they have handled the vaccination quite well and are vaccinating over three million people a day. “

Meanwhile, many Canadian provinces have seen an explosion in new cases. On Sunday, Ontario saw a record high of 4,456 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous peak in first cases during the second wave last fall. The capacity of the intensive care unit is at a breaking point in the province and hospitals are being forced to stop non-essential surgeries.

“We have lost all the gains we have made from the control of the second peak. And we are back now, where we were. It is a sad situation, “said Dr. Ronald St. John, former federal manager of Canada’s SARS response, in an interview with CTV News Channel on Sunday.

The US has also significantly outperformed Canada in terms of vaccinations. As of Sunday, about 18.8 percent of Canada’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that 35.3 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose.

“Supplies have been really problematic. “We did not receive the doses we had ordered on time,” said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist at the University of Saskatchewan, in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca Sunday.

The Toronto area doctor, Dr. Jennifer Kwan also notes that vaccines may have reduced effectiveness against variants of concerns, such as variant P1, which has been particularly prevalent in BC

“This is why other public health measures should be used simultaneously to reduce the risk of transmission and development of variants, in addition to increasing vaccination programs. Everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Kwan told an email Sunday.

The US is not far from forests either. Muhajarine says the prevalence of COVID-19 variants in the US is a big unknown, given that the US has done less testing for disturbing variants compared to Canada. Moreover, certain states like Michigan and Florida have seen a recent increase in cases similar to Canada.

“Some countries have significantly relaxed their public health measures. The mandates of the masks have been removed. People are gathering, people are traveling. “I would really expect to see the scale of their growing issues in the United States, some states more than others,” Muhajarine said in a telephone interview Sunday.

When comparing provinces with the US, using data collected by Johns Hopkins University and CTV News, Michigan has 736.9 cases on average per million people, followed by New Jersey with 439.5 and Rhode Island with 383.2, respectively. Provinces do not start appearing in comparison until 12th place, with Alberta and its 270.6 cases averaging per million people. The other province is Ontario in 16th place with 242.8.

