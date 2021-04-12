



News Corp. Campbell Reid executive testified that the company was a professional, responsible media outlet operating in the Australian landscape with an extraordinary degree of both government and regulatory, legal and regulatory oversight if we do things wrong. Our editing process for all professional media is of great interest because we can be accused of contempt of court, our journalists can be threatened with imprisonment, we can be taken to the Press Council and we can be kept scrutinized by The other is completely different from the misinformation industry that has been perpetuated by and is a promoter of, frankly, profit online, Mr Campbell said of the investigation in February. Mr Turnbull echoed many of Mr Rudds’ concerns, saying he had experienced harassment and independence tactics from News Corp when he served in Parliament. He said the political power of the Murdoch empire represented an absolute threat to our democracy a threat he said America had already seen on January 6 when protesters attacked the US Capitol building. Mr Turnbull said Murdoch-controlled Fox News had amplified the civil unrest that led to the riots, promoting the lie that President Joe Biden had stolen the election from Donald Trump. Unless you think it’s not a threat to American democracy and undermining the strength and capability of our most important ally. Then, you know, you’re kidding yourself, Mr. Turnbull said.

He also claimed that News Corps’ problematic influence was evident in his lobbying for news media negotiation code laws, which force Google and Facebook to compensate media companies for using their content on their platforms. The power you represent your parliament, our parliament has been used to destroy two major technology platforms, Google and Facebook, to give money to media companies, the main protagonist of which was News Corp, Mr Turnbull said. Nine Entertainment Co., owner of this masterpiece, also lobbied hard for the government to pass the media code. The laws were backed by other major media outlets, including ABC and Guardian Australia. News Corp is the largest owner of newspapers in the country, with headlines including the web page The Australian and Sydney Daily Telegraph, Melbournes Dielli Herald, Brisbane Courier Post and Adelaides Advertiser. News Corp also owns Australia’s second largest digital website news.com.au and the 24-hour Sky News Australia channel. Nine is also a dominant player in the Australian media, and owns Sydney Morning Herald, Age AND Australian Financial Review newspapers and a range of radio stations and television assets. ABC is the third leading player through the most visited television, radio and websites of the nations.

