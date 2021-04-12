International
Seven killed after earthquake shake off the Indonesian island of Java
JAKARTA At least seven people were killed after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday as the country shook from a cyclone disaster in another part of the archipelago.
The afternoon quake struck offshore about 45 kilometers southwest of the town of Malang in East Java, damaging hundreds of homes, as well as schools, government offices and mosques across the region.
“Our latest data show that seven people died, two were seriously injured and 10 others suffered minor injuries,” said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokeswoman Raditya Jati.
Some communities had been evacuated, he added.
The quake struck a relatively deep 82 kilometers (50 miles) – the shallowest earthquakes tend to do more damage than the deep ones.
Images from the scene showed a sunken ceiling in a hospital ward and debris scattered across the floor of the local parliament in Blitar, a town southwest of Malang.
“I had just finished praying and was changing my clothes when the earthquake suddenly struck,” Malang resident Ida Magfiroh told AFP.
“It was quite strong and it went for a long time. Everything was shaking … My heart was shaking. ”
The deadly quake comes as the nation of Southeast Asia rotates by a cyclone that killed more than 200 people in the eastern part of the archipelago and neighboring East Timor this week.
Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its position in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and beyond the Pacific basin.
Among Indonesia’s deadly quake was a devastating 9.1 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.
The Boxing Day disaster was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.
In 2018, a powerful earthquake shook the island of Lombok and several more tremors followed over the next two weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and neighboring Sumbawa.
Later that year, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on the island of Sulawesi left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.
In 2006, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook a densely populated Java region near the city of Yogyakarta, killing some 6,000 people and injuring tens of thousands more.
A year ago, an 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra, which is particularly prone to earthquakes, killing 900 people and injuring about 6,000.
