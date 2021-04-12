Iraq receives second batch of COVID-19 donated vaccines from China





A plane carrying COVID-19 vaccines from China arrives at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 11, 2021. Iraq on Sunday received the second batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help the country fight pandemic. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers prepare to unload COVID-19 vaccines from China at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 11, 2021. Iraq on Sunday received the second batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help the country fight the pandemic . (Photo: Xinhua) A worker unloads COVID-19 vaccines from China at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 11, 2021. Iraq on Sunday received the second batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help the country fight pandemics. (Photo: Xinhua) Workers unload COVID-19 vaccines from China at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 11, 2021. Iraq on Sunday received the second batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help the country fight the pandemic (Photo : Xinhua) Iraq on Sunday received the second batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help the country fight the pandemic. A handover ceremony held at Baghdad International Airport was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi and several other senior Iraqi health officials. “China and Iraq are good friends and close partners. We have been supporting each other against all odds in our joint efforts to combat the pandemic, which has further consolidated and deepened the friendly partnership between the two countries and peoples. , “Zhang said during the ceremony. China “pays close attention to epidemiological developments in Iraq … and has donated two batches of vaccines to the Iraqi side in less than two months,” he added. Describing the coronavirus as “the common enemy of all human beings”, the Chinese ambassador stressed the need for the international community “to unite in close coordination to fight the pandemic and work hand in hand to promote a community with shared health” for humanity. “ For his part, al-Tamimi expressed his gratitude for China’s assistance to Iraq, noting that China has stayed with Iraq since the outbreak of the pandemic and was the first country to send vaccines to Iraq. “China has played a major humanitarian role and has sent aid not only to Iraq but also to many other countries,” he told Xinhua. Earlier, the Iraqi National Drug Selection Board approved the emergency use of vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The donated Chinese vaccines are expected to advance the national immunization plan in Iraq, as the country has recorded unprecedented daily COVID-19 infections in recent days. On March 2, Iraq received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help fight the pandemic. During the early stages of the 2020 pandemic, China sent several medical aid teams to Iraq and a team of seven medical experts who spent 50 days in Iraq from March 7 to April 26 to help curb the disease, during which they helped build a disease PCR Laboratory and install an advanced CT scanner in the capital Baghdad.

