It is not true that patients die from mild COVID-19 symptoms, says DOH

MANILA, Philippines No one would die from the mild symptoms of COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire made this remark when asked about supposedly mild and asymptomatic patients who eventually died from COVID-19 even if they are expected to survive the disease other than those with severe or critical conditions.

All diseases like COVID-19, will really start mild. “Today, there is a percentage of our population that we will actually progress to this severe or critical stage, and it is not true that you will die of a mild illness,” Vergeire told the ABS-CBN News Channel.

When a person dies, his condition becomes severe (If the patient died, it means that he or she was already in serious condition), she added.

On April 5, former lawmaker Miro Quimbo testified that his family did not suspect his aunt had contracted COVID-19 and would eventually die as she had no symptoms of the disease. He said his cousin only noticed that his aunt was drowsy for a few days and that only after she started snoring heavily did the family seek medical advice.

Vergeire reiterated that 40 percent of the hospital capacity for patients with COVID-19 is accommodating mild and asymptomatic patients. She said that to deconstruct the hospitals, the government is creating care facilities for those who are already scheduled to leave.

Vergeire then reminded the public of the telemedicine hotlines they could call for consultations.

These can really help you, so you can determine if you really need to go to the hospital already, she said.

The country currently has a total of 146,519 active cases, including 11,681 new infections reported on Sunday. DOH said 98.6 percent of active cases are mild and asymptomatic.

