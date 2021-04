Scottish Jetski Romeo’s love affair with Isle of Man Juliet in soft waters

Jetski Romeo Dale McLaughlans’s relationship with Isle of Man Juliet Jessica Radcliffe seems to have hit the rocks. Friends say the couple split just months after he risked his life crossing the Irish Sea to be with her. The split was revealed a few days after Jessica was charged with assaulting another woman on the island. McLaughlan, 28, beat Jessica by buying a 5,000 jetski and spending four and a half hours making the 27-mile journey from Scotland in December. Irvine’s beloved roof, Ayrshire, was closed for violating the closing restrictions of IoMs Covid.

After he was released, the mother of two Jessica, 30, lit up: I love Dale. How can I not after what he did? Upon his release, Dale said: I would do everything again. But now their romance has hit the soft waters. The father of two Dale failed to obtain residence status and was sent back to Scotland. Jessica has deleted his photos from her Facebook. Last week, she appeared in court in her hometown of Douglas on the Isle of Man, via a video link, charged with actual bodily harm and two counts of causing criminal damage.

(Image: Unknown Internet)

She is also accused of violating the blocking rules. Dale and Jessica first met in September last year when he worked on the island. After returning home, he was determined to see her again despite Covid rules and set off from Whithorn Island to Dumfriesshire. He struggled with high waves and lost his GPS, but found the island and walked 15 miles to the home of his lovers. Dale said: I thought I was lost at sea. But Jessica’s mind kept me moving forward.







