Southwest Florida International Airport is experiencing delays and cancellations





FORT MYERS Flights in and out of Southwest Florida International Airport are seeing delays and even some cancellations due to severe weather. These delays and cancellations may continue to increase. So far, more than 40 flights have been canceled and 60 have been delayed due to storms. Long loads formed by waiting travelers, hoping they will leave. These are the lines of people waiting in RSW as over 40 flights have been canceled and over 60 flights have been delayed due to severe weather. @winknews pic.twitter.com/phnopJYflg Zach Oliveri (@Zach_Oliveri) April 11, 2021 Antonina Randazzo is from New Jersey. “We got here around 11am for our flight at 1:45 and then it was delayed at 2:30,” Randazzo said. Ben Penner is from California. “We got here to fly out around 12 o’clock and we’ve been here ever since,” Penner said. “I think it was delayed at least five or six times, then 5:30.” Then, they canceled his flight. “They finally canceled it and pushed us to have to republish,” he said. The others were not even told when they were going to leave. Bernadette Troy is from Chicago. “We have no idea when we will be here,” she said. The Troy family desperately wanted to go to Chicago. They even discussed getting the RV and returning the car. “Birthday is her birthday, so we want to go home to see the kids,” said David Troy. “It simply came to our notice then. I want to go home. I want to go to Chicago. Florida is great but it’s not home. “It’s not a house,” said Bernadette. A spokesman for RSW told WINK News that the weather has affected flights at numerous airports across the state and RSW is no exception. Airlines are working to lift the planes off the ground and back into the sky. They say it’s a big deal with so many ground flights. If you want to control your flight, you can here.







