SLANG worldwide announces change in financial reporting date and clarification of prior news announcement

Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2021) – SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) (“SHANG“ose”company“), a leading global cannabis packaged consumer goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of well-known brands, wants to announce that it now expects to release its financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31st. , 2020 before the markets open on April 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call for the investment community that morning to discuss financial results and provide an operational update.

The Company also wishes to clarify certain findings in its news release entitled “SLANG Worldwide Announces Preliminary Selected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Updates” of 6 April 2021 (“6 April News Publishing “).

In the April 6 News Release, SLANG provided certain preliminary financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 in relation to Adjusted Revenue and EBITDA (“Preliminary Results”). The Company wishes to clarify that the Preliminary Results were unaudited preliminary financial results that are subject to the Company’s customary financial statement procedures. Therefore, actual results may be affected by subsequent events or determinations. While the Company believes that there is a reasonable basis for the Preliminary Results, such results include known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to change materially.

The Company also wishes to clarify that Regulated EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure (as defined herein) that the Company uses to assess its operating performance. Management defines Regulated EBITDA as net profit (loss) before net financial cost, income tax expense (profit) and amortization and amortization expenses adjusted for other non-cash items such as the impact of unrealized fair values, costs and expenses. stock-based compensation, depreciation, one-time gains and losses, and one-off income and expenses. This data is provided to provide additional information and is a measure not in accordance with IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning as defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). The Company uses this non-IFRS measure to provide shareholders and others with additional measures of its operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other stakeholders often use this non-IFRS measure in valuing companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. While other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently from the Company, these metrics may not be comparable to similar heading measures reported by other companies. Therefore, regulated EBITDA should not be substituted for the determination of net loss as an indicator of operating results, or as a substitute for cash flows from operating and investing activities. There are significant components of Operating Income / (Loss) that are currently being determined. Therefore, an adjustment of the adjusted EBITDA / Operating Income / (Loss) range cannot be ensured at this time. Full compliance with Adjusted Revenue / Operating EBITDA / (Loss) will be ensured when actual results are issued. Please refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 available at SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company Investor Relations website at www.slangww.com for additional discussion of non-IFRS measures and their equations

Preliminary results present future information. Please see “Forward Looking Statements” and “Financial Forecasts” in this press release.

These clarifications do not alter any other information contained in the April 6 News Release.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the CPG cannabis sector with a diversified portfolio of well-known brands spread across the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition and development of regional brands proven by the market, as well as the launch of new innovative brands to capture the opportunities of the global market. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

Statements looking forward

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements or developments in the industry to differ materially from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied from such statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “aims”, “evaluations”, “projects”, ” potential “and similar expressions, or that events or conditions” will “,” will “,” may “,” may “or” should “occur. The forward-looking statements in this news release and the April 6 News Announcement include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expected performance for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, including in respect of revenue. and Regulated EBITDA.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by SLANG management at this time, are substantially subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and uncertainties that may result in actual results. differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are warned not to rely unnecessarily on future statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory risks, risks associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, risks associated with international and foreign operations and other risks identified under the headings “Risk factors” in the final prospectus of the long-term SLANG dated 17 January 2019 and “Risks and uncertainties” in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended 31 December 2019 and three and nine months 30 September 2020 and other disclosure document available on the company profile in SEDAR in www.sedar.com. SLANG has no obligation, and expressly removes any intent or obligation, to update or revise any future information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Financial forecast

This news release and the April 6 News Release contain a financial opinion within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The financial forecast has been prepared by the Company’s management to provide a forecast for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and may not be eligible for any other purpose. The financial forecast has been prepared based on a number of assumptions, including the assumptions discussed under the heading “Looking ahead statements” above and assumptions about market conditions, prices and demand. The actual results of the Company ‘s operations for each period are likely to differ from the amounts specified in these forecasts and such variations may be material. The Company and its management believe that the financial forecast has been prepared on a reasonable basis. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to multiple risks, including the risks discussed under the heading “Forward Looking Statements” above, we should not necessarily rely on them as an indicator of future results.

