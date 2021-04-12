Trudeau pushes HFX to drop Taiwan price to avoid China ‘s anger | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Government of Canada under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly threatening to withdraw government funding for the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) if it goes ahead with its plans to present an award to Taiwan President Tsai Ing- wen (). According to numerous sources cited by Politico, HFX had planned to present Tsai with its John McCain Award for Leadership in Public Service. The widow of the late senator and member of the board of directors of the forum, Cindy McCain, reportedly supported the plan to award the Tsai Prize. This would have marked the third time the award had been given, following the people of Lesbos in Greece in 2018 and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019. The award was supposed to be given to Tsai for “strong stance against Pressure” China’s ruthless. “ However, according to the news site, when the Trudeau administration became aware of the planned price, it feared “poking the Chinese bear” and threatened to run out of funds for the forum. The group is now said to be in conflict over how to respond and is delaying its final decision on the issue. In a statement, HFX Vice President Robin Shepherd said, “HFX has not yet announced the winner of the John McCain 2020 Award for Leadership in Public Service.” He stated that an announcement would be made “in due course”. Shepherd hailed Tsai as “a respected international leader, Taiwan’s first female president and a strong global advocate for democracy. She would certainly be an ideal fit for this award.” However, he kept Tsai’s price status unclear by closing it with the statement, “At this time, we have no more announcements to make.” In response to the report, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanna Ou () on Monday morning (April 12th) stated that the ministry has always maintained close contact with HFX and believes that if it intends to present the award to Tsai, “it would be a affirmation and honor to President Tsai and the people of Taiwan fighting the pandemic and to democracy. “However, she stressed that on the basis of democracy and respect for the forum, the ministry will respect its award decision, regardless of the outcome. Ou said Taiwan and Canada have friendly relations because the two nations “share the values ​​of democracy, the rule of law and human rights”. Ou said Trudeau had also “publicly affirmed Taiwan’s democratic system and supported our significant participation in multilateral international forums”. She then took the opportunity to say that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) would like to thank the Canadian government for its long-term and determined support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. Ou concluded by saying that based on the shared values ​​of freedom and democracy, Taiwan “will continue to maintain close contacts with Canadian friends in the Canadian government, the Halifax International Security Forum and other groups.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos