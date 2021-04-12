World Information, 12 April 2021 | tidings

Hockey
UMass receives the NCAA title
Philip Lindberg had 25 receptions, Aaron Bohlinger scored his first career goal and Massachusetts beat St. Louis. Cloud State 5-0 Saturday night in Pittsburg to win the first NCAA program title.
After the circulation of St. Cloud State, Bohlinger led the way and gave the ball to Ryan Sullivan, whose one-touch pass set Bohlinger’s only time to open the scoring in the 7th minute of the game. Reed Lebster’s close goal with about a minute left in the first gave Minutemen the 2-0 lead.
UMass (20-5-4), who extended his unbeaten streak into a record 14-game program, made his third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Minutemen lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth which UMass defeated in Thursday semifinals in the 2019 title match. Four Frozen 2020s were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
David Hrenak had 17 receptions for St. Louis. Cloud State (20-11-0), which made its first program appearance for the program title.
It was closer than the result, said UMass coach Greg Carvel. We were opportunists.
Phillip Lagunov took a loose ball near the ice in the center, cut to avoid a defender and scored a short-hand goal about five minutes into the second period to make it 3-0, Matthew Kessel added a powerful goal about eight minutes later and Bobby Trivigno scored in the third period.
Lindberg posted his fourth record-breaking career break in the NCAA Tournament. The youngster from Finland came into the game leading the nation in goals against the average (1.33) and percentage saving (.946).
UMass is 15-0-0 this season when it scores at least four goals.
The Minutemen went an 11-45-8 combination in the three seasons before Carvel was hired in 2016 and won just two games in his first year at the helm.
The girls captain asks questions about the assignment after the memorial service
The Edmonton Oilers spent Saturday morning watching and participating remotely in a memorial service for teammate Colby Cave.
On Saturday night, they had to play in Calgary in a scheduled game. They lost 5-0 to the Flames, and captain Connor McDavid questioned the appointment decision.
I think you’re asking a lot of guys to sit down at something like that and remember your teammate and see what they’re going through with their whole family – and look forward to performing that night, he said. I’m not sure what the championship was actually thinking there.
Cave, 25, died on April 11, 2020, the day after the brain bleed. Cave has played for the Boston Bruins and Oilers during his three-season career.
Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers played the Calgary Flames a few hours after a memorial service for teammate Colby Cave.
His widow, Emily, announced the memorial service date on April 1, and the NHL rescheduled the Oilers game on April 5. It was originally supposed to be held on May 7 but was raised due to COVID-19 delays affecting the all-Canada Northern Division.
The service was very emotional, but McDavid said he did not want to make excuses for the loss.
BASKETBALL
The Celtics continue to run 31-3
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown spurred an amazing 31-3 run that helped the Boston Celtics throw the hottest team in the NBA with a 105-87 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
The Nuggets looked good on their way to their ninth straight win when they took a 79-65 lead in the third quarter on a three-point lead from Facundo Campazzo.
Boston beat the Nuggets 40-8 the rest of the way. The Celtics were held to 16 points in the first quarter and pulled from up to 14 early.
Brown started the epic run with a brilliant bucket and Tatum scored the biggest highlights, including eight straight points in a free-kick trio, a jumper and a three-pointer.
Tatum finished with 28 points two days after a career-best performance with 53 points against Minnesota, and Brown had 20.
GARA AUTO
Berry gets its first win at Xfinity
Josh Berry has worked for several years as a coach for JR Motorsports, working with prospective drivers and enjoying their success as their careers progressed.
On Sunday in Martinsville, Va., He showed he could do what he tells his students.
Berry overtook star rookie Ty Gibbs by 28 laps to go to Martinsville Speedway and earned his first win of his career in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the end of a race that started Friday night.
It’s unbelievable, man. It really is, Berry said, adding that his acquaintance with the runway from his short run career was a source of confidence. “It will really take some time to absorb this.
This was true for Berry, and also for his boss, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who said in a Zoom mailing call that he was watching the race at home, but, with about 20 others, I got to where I could not watch him with … I have never been so nervous about a conclusion.
Earnhardt said he cast a glance at the TV as the final laps crashed and as soon as he saw Berry pick up the white flag with a pretty nice bullet, We cried a few happy, happy tears.