



All international and domestic flights will be suspended for a week from Wednesday, coinciding with another stalemate amid rising cases.

Bangladesh has announced plans to suspend all international and domestic flights for a week from Wednesday, coinciding with another blockade to fight a rise in new coronavirus infections. All international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh will remain suspended from April 14 to 20, the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) said on Sunday. More than 500 flights will be canceled due to the ban, said CAABs Deputy Air Marshal M Mafidur Rahman. Domestic passenger flights and helicopter flights included have been included in the suspension, while some exceptions may be made for medical evacuations, humanitarian aid and cargo flights, the aviation authority said. An increase in COVID-19 cases since March prompted the government to implement a nine-day nationwide shutdown by Tuesday, to be followed by another seven-day shutdown from Wednesday to slow the spread of the virus. Authorities imposed a ban on air passengers from Europe and 12 other countries on April 3rd. Passenger flight operations on inland routes were suspended on 5 April. Ex-PM tests are positive Meanwhile, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her Bangladesh Nationalist Opposition Party (BNP) said on Sunday. The famine has been asymptomatic and was doing well, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a senior BNP leader, told a news conference, urging people to pray for him. The 74-year-old politician has been under the supervision of her private doctors at home in Dhaka since she was released from prison after the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suspended her imprisonment for health reasons in March last year. Zia, a three-time prime minister in the 1990s and 2000s, has been in prison since February 2018 after a court sentenced him to five years in prison for embezzling funds intended for orphans. A higher court later doubled the term. Eight other members of her home staff have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to her doctor Mohammad Al Mamun. Bangladesh, which reported its first cases of the coronavirus virus last March, reported its highest one-day increase in infections on Friday, with 7,462 cases. So far, the country has reported about 684,756 cases and 9,739 deaths. The South Asian nation previously imposed a nationwide shutdown for more than two months starting in March 2020.







