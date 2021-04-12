Tokyo adopts stricter virus rules, starts vaccinating the elderly





The toughest COVID-19 rules, just three weeks after a state of emergency ended in the capital, allow the Tokyo governor to order shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, punish violators and compensate those who comply. The measures remain until May 11. The story goes down the ad Status also rose for Kyoto in western Japan and the southern prefecture of Okinawa island, where cases have risen in recent weeks. The near-emergency status there will continue until May 5, at the end of the Japanese Golden Week holiday, to discourage travel. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and practice social distancing. She demanded that bars and restaurants in many areas of the prefecture close at 8 p.m. A nursing home in central Tokyo was among the places where vaccines were being administered on Monday. But Koike urged residents to tighten up and be careful while vaccinations are at an early stage. The story goes down the ad We are still unarmed as we fight the resurgence of infections, Koike said. Please follow the instructions. Health officials will also patrol bars and restaurants to ensure compliance with safety measures, and testing will increase in care facilities for the elderly. Alarm status was raised a week ago for geese in the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, as well as Miyagi in the north. Fifteen cities in six prefectures, including central Tokyo, are now under high levels of the virus. The non-compulsory emergency ended in the Tokyo area on March 21st. Tokyo’s return to standby status on Monday underscores the difficulty of balancing anti-virus measures and the economy. The Suga government has been criticized for being too slow in adopting anti-virus measures out of a reluctance to further damage the pandemic-hit economy. The story goes down the ad Japan has managed the pandemic better than the United States and many countries in Europe, but not as well compared to other Asian countries and vaccinations have lagged behind mainly due to limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only approved in Japan which thus relies entirely on imports. In the town of Hachioji in western Japan, a first group of elderly residents had their first shots fired Monday. But officials are expecting a slow start due to limited deliveries at first. It will be the end of June when Japan will have enough vaccine to cover the 36 million elderly population, officials said. Just over 1 million people in Japan have received the first doses of the two vaccines, and the increase in cases could lead to further cancellations of Olympics-related events. The story goes down the ad Inoculations began in mid-February for medical staff and the campaign will focus on older people by the end of June. The rest of the population will likely have to wait until July, making it almost impossible for Japan to achieve so-called herd immunity before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

