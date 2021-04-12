



A new report has warned that international travel for Australians is likely to remain limited until 2024. Deloitte Access Economics ‘quarterly business forecast – printed before the Morrison governments’ vaccination program went into disarray late last week – expects international borders to reopen only gradually. For Australia, Deloitte economist Chris Richardson predicts it will remain a kind of quarantine for future travelers for some time. That keeps international travel – both inside and outside – quite weak in 2022, and may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, he said. Last week, health authorities recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people over the age of 50 because of the risk of blood clots – outlining the plans of aircraft companies for an international reopening of the disorder. The Qantas 787-9 Dreamliner landing aircraft are seen parked at Brisbane Airport in Brisbane on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Credit: England DARREN / AKIMIMI The government has secured as many as 20 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will be shipped overseas later in the year. Otherwise, Richardson says globally vaccines are working, governments are still spending heavily, and central banks are mostly pedaling metals in terms of low interest rates. Chevron right icon It may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. The bases are moving very fast after that, he said. He said the Australian economy appears to be booming, though as the Reserve Bank, he expects an interest rate hike to stay a few years away. A new report says Australians could face travel restrictions for years. Credit: Sam Aitken / 7NEWS Digital Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the expected economic response is welcome. But Australian jobs and livelihoods are being threatened by Scott Morrisons with vaccine proliferation, premature JobKeeper cuts and wage and income attacks, he told VET. Richardson does not expect a steady rise in inflation in the RBA to aim for two to three percent to start by 2023/24. A Deloitte economy forecast says travel in and out of Australia may not be fully recoupled by 2024. Credit: AAP A steady rise in inflation requires a line of things to happen, Richardson told VET. It will take time for the labor market to tighten and unemployment to fall as much as wage pressure increases. This will be a slow and not fast train, he said. Passengers from Brisbane have had their temperature checked since arriving at Perth Inner Airport in November last year. Credit: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT / AKIMIMI An immediate hurdle for the job market will be the destruction of JobKeeper in recent months. Richardson predicts there will be many histories of individual business closures and job losses as a result of ending wage subsidy. He suspects the unemployment rate will return to over six per cent as a result of JobKeeper termination. But if it happens, it will only be temporary, he said. The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its labor force figures for March on Thursday, which will capture the final days of the JobKeeper program.

