Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus blockage





Millions of people in Britain will have their first chance a month for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday as the government takes the next step in its roadmap to lifting the deadlock

LONDON – Millions of people in Britain will have their first chance a month for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday as the government takes the next step on the roadmap to lifting blockades. Nationwide restrictions have been in place in the UK since early January and similar rules in other parts of the UK, to suppress an increase in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a variant most transmissible young first identified in southeast England. Britain has had the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe, with more than 127,000 deaths confirmed. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all dropped thanks to the blockade and a mass vaccination program that has given at least one dose to more than 60% of the adult population. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson and epidemiologists have called for caution, saying many people remain unvaccinated and relaxing social distance rules or allowing foreign vacations this summer could lead to a new rise in infections. The situation in the UK is becoming clearer and more stable, but people need to remember that this is not the case elsewhere, said Peter Horby, who heads the governments of the New and New Repair Threats Advisory Group. The pandemic is still in the world. And many countries in Europe are even still seeing the numbers of competing cases or have to reintroduce blockages. So it is very difficult to predict what will happen in the next two months, he told Times Radio. On Monday, non-core stores will be allowed to reopen, along with hair salons, gyms and outdoor services in the pub and restaurants. The prime minister had promised to visit a pub for a pint to mark the occasion, but postponed the festive drink after the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday. Drinking and eating indoors will not be allowed earlier, and theaters, cinemas, nightclubs and other places remain closed, while indoor socializing is restricted and foreign holidays remain prohibited. Relief is good news for retailers and hospitality, which have endured some stalemate over the past year. But it is a long way from business as usual; The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that only 40% of pubs in England have room to reopen for outdoor services. The rules apply in England. Other parts of the UK Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are pursuing their plans, broadly similar. Follow the AP pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos