Top 10 world news: Austin in Israel, EU criticizes China and more, News World





As talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran continued, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin visited Israel on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes former US President Donald Trump’s move to pull out of the nuclear deal in 2018. Meanwhile, the top EU diplomat has criticized China and Russia for their response to the situation in Myanmar. US Secretary of Defense Austin in Israel amid Iran nuclear talks Austin’s visit comes just days after Washington said it had offered “very serious” ideas for reviving a tough deal that is strongly opposed by Israel. Prince Philip’s death a ‘big gap’ for Queen: Prince Andrew As he left a memorial service for his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on Friday, Prince Andrew said his death was a ‘terrible loss’ and the family was grateful for all the messages. support and comfort China and Russia undermine Myanmar’s international response: Senior EU diplomat “It is not surprising that Russia and China are blocking UN Security Council efforts, for example to impose an arms embargo,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog post. Philippines, US to start two-week joint military exercise Monday The announcement came after the two countries’ defense secretaries held a phone call to discuss the exercises, the situation in the South China Sea and recent regional security developments. China launches hotline for internet users to report ‘illegal’ comments slandered by Communist Party The top line allows people to report to their online colleagues who ‘distort’ the party’s history, attack its leadership and policies, slander national heroes and “deny the perfection of advanced socialist culture” online, according to a statement posted by a wing of the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) on Friday Cambodia condemns VICE for altered images of Khmer Rouge victims In the article published Friday, artist Matt Loughrey said his project to paint images from the infamous Tuol Sleng prison, or S-21, aimed to humanize the 14,000 Cambodians executed and tortured there. Jordan’s King Jordan, Prince Hamza make the first joint appearance since the split State media reported that the monarch and other members of the royal family laid wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and the royal family tombs at the Raghdan Palace in Amman. Yemen: 70 killed in fighting over Marib region, loyal officials say Marib is the last important pocket of government territory. Houthi rebels have been trying to capture Marib since February The president of South Sudan appoints the new chief of army Scary: The glacier of the world of resurrection may melt faster than expected The Thwaites Glacier has been given this scary nickname. The glacier of the resurrection world currently accounts for 10 percent of global sea level rise

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos