Cindy van Zyl, a doctor who was acceptable to anyone who needed time and help

Johannesburg – Everyone has a story of Dr. Cindy. Even people who had never met the doctor have a story to tell about how she touched them through her medical advice and kind nature. When the news of the doctors’ death after a two-month fight with Covid-19 became public over the weekend, friends and fans of the 45-year-old shared their stories about how they met her. Dr. Cindy van Zyl was not only an accessible physician to anyone who needed her time and help, but she also shared her life with her numerous followers across her social media platforms. Just last week, the nation rallied around the doctor to help pay its medical bills that were running into millions of rand. With the help of individuals and companies like Woolworths and Le Creuset, the #GiftSindiLife campaign managed to raise just over R1 million. On Saturday, the family issued a statement confirming the death of the much-loved doctor.

Known lovingly by her friends and family, she was an excellent doctor, true friend and sister. Her love for family, friends, work and community is well known, the family said.

Cindy always offered great support and advice to educate those around her. Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM Sidebar show with Cindy and all of her social media platforms, but she really loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modeled the love and grace she knew in Jesus.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, Marinus, and beautiful children, Nandi and Manie.

Van Zyl was active, especially on Twitter, the platform where she also met many foreigners who continued to become her friends.

Some of the many stories shared under the tweet by Twitter user @ Gert_LeNinja who asked What is your story of Dr. Cindy? involved people telling their versions of how the doctor touched them.

Stories were told about doctors ’love for Le Creuset, long-sleeved dresses, her unwavering love and attention to her patients, how she helped save many people’s lives and followed so many people to the platform.

User @ Juliejacobs0202 recalled how Van Zyl advised her sister who has severe depression.

She had a way of making you feel first and heard. It was the definition of love and kindness. This world will never be the same without Dr. Cindy in it, she wrote.

Lucy Makola, another Twitter user, shared how Van Zyl arranged to buy a dress and cake for her 50s mothers, but the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

User @Gracebound_ shared how she was misdiagnosed by another doctor and went to Van Zyl for more tests.

Lala Marishane told how her pregnancy felt depressed and Dr. Cindy gave her much needed advice that helped her a lot.

Dr. Cindy loved to share her family, lovingly calling her children caramellos as they came from a white father and black mother.

Van Zyl was entertaining and open and was known as the Peoples’ Physician because of him. In 2018, the doctor was named one of Glamor Magazines the most seductive women in their annual Women of the Year awards. Van Zyl was honored for her excellence and activism in health and medicine.

During her acceptance speech, she expressed why she gave people medical advice freely.

When I was 19, it was two doctors and two nurses who made the decision that they would not save my life. This experience shaped the doctor I am today and I am grateful for him because I decided that when I become a doctor, I do not want anyone to be in a situation where he is helpless and they do not know what to do.

When you are sick, you are very vulnerable. This is why I spent hours on my phone helping strangers from all over South Africa and the world because of what I went through.

