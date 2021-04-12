France opens Covid vaccine program for all seniors





Previously those between the ages of 55 and 74 were eligible for a vaccine only if they had a health condition such as diabetes or hypertension, or a BMI of 30 or more. However health minister Olivier Vran announced on Sunday in the Journal du Dimanche that from Monday, April 12 all 55 could book their appointment for vaccines, an acceleration of the original schedule. READ ALSO How to book a vaccination appointment in France He told the newspaper: “From Monday, everyone in France over the age of 55, without health conditions, can get the vaccine. We are expanding the vaccine program! ” He added that he was not concerned about reports of resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine in France, noting that on Friday 157,000 people in France had received an AstraZeneca stroke and the overall poll now shows that 70 percent of French people are planning to be vaccinated, out of just 40 percent in surveys conducted in January. Monday also marks the first deliveries to France of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose to be effective. The first delivery of 200,000 doses, arriving a week earlier than planned, will be distributed to pharmacies and GPs for administration. In his interview with JDD, Vran also reported a widening gap between the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, from three to six weeks. The dose gap between AstraZeneca remains the same at 12 weeks between the first and second injection. If you are in an acceptable group, you can book your appointment directly, there is no need to wait to receive an invitation from your GP or local health authority. Vaccine appointments can be booked online or through applications, by phone or directly from local pharmacies. There are also two new online platforms dedicated to helping people secure dating – Vite Ma Dose which is for people who are eligible to get hit but are trying to find dating slots near them and Covid List that lets people that are not yet legal to sign up for alerts for any unfulfilled appointments or spare doses in their area. The vaccine program in France, after starting sluggishly, has accelerated significantly in recent weeks with the arrival of additional doses and the opening of ‘vaccinated’ including the Stade de France in Paris. Last week France reached its target of 10 million a week ago and the next target is for 20 million people to be vaccinated with at least one dose by mid-May. According to the current schedule, vaccines will be opened for under 55s who do not have basic medical conditions by mid-June. In the interview, Vran also announced that from Monday the first home testing equipment will be available to buy from pharmacies.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos