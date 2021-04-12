Egypt ready to deal with any GERD problem, says the minister





BEIRUT: The body parts found in a Beirut neighborhood on Saturday belonged to an Ethiopian woman, according to a preliminary investigation. The body parts were found in a black plastic bag in front of a bank in Monla.

An official security source said an investigation was ongoing to find the rest of the body, which could have been packaged in the same way and left in other locations.

We have not seen a crime as horrible as this for a long time, the source told Arab News. The motives for the killings are numerous.

The security source suggested that, based on past experiences of investigating such crimes, the perpetrator was also a foreigner.

He probably did not own a car and could live in a crowded or impoverished neighborhood where he could not get rid of the body except in this way not to attract attention, the source added.

This criminal may be unstable and have high homicide tendencies, and he may be addicted or have other motives. The crime rate against foreign workers is rising in Lebanon.

With Lebanon entering the worst economic period in its history, there are frequent reports of security robberies, fraud, kidnappings, killings and arrests of drug traffickers.

The homicide rate in Lebanon increased during the first five months of 2020 to 74.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, according to figures from the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces (ISF). The Lebanese robbery rate increased by 41.3 percent. The ISF said the thefts, which involved breaking into homes, shops and pharmacies, totaled 173 incidents per month, compared to 650 such incidents throughout 2019.

While blockages and curfews contributed to the reduction in pocket rates, the source said, the pandemic contributed to an increase in the number of crimes committed at home, including domestic violence, homicides and cyberbullying.

The source also warned that what increased in Lebanon was the rate of theft due to the economic situation. Hungry people do not kill, but steal to live.

The Lebanese Women’s Rights Committee expressed its concern about the increase in violence against women, especially after the quarantine was imposed at home.

According to the committee, a five-year-old Syrian girl died due to severe beating, a man in a town in Bekaa stabbed his wife in front of her three children, two young women tried to jump off the balcony to escape violence and brutality of their father, and Lebanese model Zeina Kanjo was strangled by her husband.

The hotlines set up by associations protecting women in Lebanon are receiving hundreds of calls for domestic violence. The percentage of reported domestic violence rose to 96.52 after the pandemic. In the first month of 2021, security services received 116 reports of domestic violence on the 1745 line.

Researcher Mohammad Chamseddine, from the independent research and statistics company Information International, warned that, amid declining economic indicators, 2021 would see more crime, and people could use weapons under the pretext of self-defense.

The economic situation of the Lebanese, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, has led to the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

Its unemployment rate is estimated at around 40 percent by the World Bank. Those left with jobs have seen the value of their wages fall due to the dollar exchange rate, and almost 60 percent of the country is living at or below the poverty line.

United Nations Economic Commission for West Asia poverty rate will increase to 55 percent in 2020 after being 28 percent in 2019. The study also found that extreme poverty tripled from 8 to 23 percent over the same period.

Banks have seized Lebanese deposits, with some people deciding to keep their money at home and company. Economists estimate that amount to be around $ 10 billion, most of which is in dollars and the rest in Lebanese pounds. Former convicts have used this opportunity to commit theft and fraud.

