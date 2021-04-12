Taiwan responds to John McCain Award controversies involving Canada





Taipei, April 12 (CNA) The government will respect the decision of the organizer John McCain Award for Public Service Leadership if it gives an award to President Tsai Ing-wen (), a Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the official on Monday. “MOFA believes that if the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) awards President Tsai, it would be an affirmation and honor for President Tsai and the people of Taiwan in their anti-pandemic efforts and democratic achievements,” the MOFA spokesman said. Joanne Ou (). The statement came after Politico, a US news website, revealed the day before that the Canadian government had warned HFX not to award the Tsai prize for fear of provoking Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory. The John McCain Public Service Leadership Award is given annually by HFX to individuals from every country who have demonstrated unusual leadership in the pursuit of human justice. The award was first given to the People of Lesbos in Greece in 2018 for “their courageous actions to rescue refugees fleeing the conflict in the Middle East” and the People of Hong Kong next year for “their courageous fight for their rights in the face of repression by the Chinese government. “ According to Politico, HFX decided to award the Tsai at the end of last year for “strong stance against China’s relentless pressure”. However, the Canadian government has threatened to withdraw support and funding from HFX if the award is given to Tsai, the report said. HFX Vice President Robin Shepherd was quoted by Politico as saying that Tsai is a respected international leader, Taiwan’s first female president and a strong global advocate for democracy. “It would certainly be an ideal fit for this award. At this time, we have no further announcements to make,” Shepherd added. Ou said the MFA has taken note of the relevant reports and stressed that HFX has not yet announced the award winner. She also made clear that Taiwan-Canada bilateral relations are cordial, saying that Taiwan and Canada are like-minded countries that share values ​​such as democracy, the rule of law and human rights. “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly acknowledged Taiwan ‘s democratic system and has supported Taiwan’ s significant participation in multilateral international forums,” she said. Ou further said that Taiwan is grateful for Canada’s longstanding support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. “In line with the shared values ​​of freedom and democracy, Taiwan will continue to maintain close contacts and cordial ties with the Canadian government, HFX and other friends from all sectors of Canadian society,” she concluded. (By Emerson Lim) Enditem / J

