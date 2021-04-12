Online registration for worshipers at the Bankey Bihari Temple





measured : Worshipers will now have to register online from Tuesday before being allowed to enter the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan for ‘darshan’. These were done in view of the great momentum in the temple and the prevailing pandemic conditions. Munish Sharma, the temple manager, said: “The move has been taken in the interest of worshipers given the rapid increase in the number of Corona virus cases in the second wave.” He said it was becoming extremely difficult for the temple management to ensure the implementation of the Covid-19 norms due to the heavy momentum of worshipers in the temple. Now, 2,000 visitors will be allowed inside the temple in one day and worshipers can use an internet connection for pre-registration. A limited number of worshipers will be allowed inside the sanctuary at any given time and no one will be allowed to stay inside for more than two to three minutes. In addition, worshipers would be allowed to enter and exit only through certain gates. Temple management has also advised believers not to bring in children or the elderly, without specifying age limits. The Mathura district administration has already imposed a night curfew with immediate effect. Navneet District Magistrate Singh Chahal said the curfew will be set from 9am to 6am every day, until further orders. People connected to essential services, elections in Panchayat, large-scale construction work, essential goods, gas stations, CNG stations, goods and baggage carriers will be excluded from the police state. Also, employees related to sewerage are excluded. Wholesale trade in mandis and factories have also been exempted from the night-time ban, the district judge said. Mathura reported 171 Covid-19 cases on Sunday. No deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos