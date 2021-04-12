Asia Today: India overtakes Brazil as the 2nd most hit country





India is experiencing its worst pandemic rise, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 cases per day. Hospitals across the country are overloaded with patients and experts worry the worst is yet to come. The story goes down the ad The latest increase also coincides with a lack of vaccines in several Indian states, including the western state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital Mumbai, which is the worst-hit state and has recorded nearly half of new infections in the countries in the past two weeks. . Other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: The heavily hit Philippine capital and four nearby provinces were placed under a lighter coronavirus blockade on Monday to avoid further damage to an already damaged economy despite a steady rise in infections and deaths. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Metropolitan Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, a region of more than 25 million people, would remain under lighter quarantine restrictions until the end of April after a difficult two-day blockade. -weeks. Our evolving strategy is to increase our bed capacity rather than shut down the economy, said Roque, who spoke at a televised news conference from a hospital in Manila after contracting COVID-19 as many cabinet members. The Philippines has long been a hotspot of the Southeast Asian coronavirus, with around 865,000 confirmed infections and nearly 15,000 deaths. The story goes down the ad New Zealand is demanding that all border workers be vaccinated against coronavirus by the end of the month. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that starting immediately, employers will need to consider alternative options for any of their employees who have not been vaccinated. This could mean those workers being redeployed to roles across the border or fired. Ardern had earlier set April as a deadline for vaccinating front-line workers, but on Monday spoke of it in stronger terms after three workers in a quarantine caught the virus. New Zealand has stopped the spread of the virus within the community, so returning travelers who may have caught COVID-19 abroad are considered the most vulnerable. Tokyo passed tougher measures against the coronavirus as it struggles to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Olympics in a country where less than 1% of people have been vaccinated. Japan expanded its vaccination Monday for elderly residents, with the first shootings being given in about 120 selected locations around the country. Stricter COVID-19 rules allow the Tokyo governor to order shorter hours for bars and restaurants, punish violators and compensate those who comply. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents to be careful as vaccinations are at an early stage. The Bhutans COVID-19 vaccination machine was fast from the start. While other countries ran their vaccination campaigns for months, Bhutan almost did not finish just 16 days after it started. The small Himalayan kingdom has vaccinated nearly 93% of its adults. Its small population helped Bhutan move quickly, but dedicated volunteers and the use of cold chain deposition from early vaccines are also worthwhile. Bhutan distributed the pictures to match good dates in Buddhist astrology and the recipient and provider of the first stroke were women born in the Year of the Monkey. The story goes down the ad The new mayor of the South Korean capital called for swift approval of coronavirus self-testing kits, saying his city urgently needs more tools to fight the pandemic and keep businesses open. Oh Se-hoon spoke Monday as Seoul and nearby metropolitan cities closed the lady bars, nightclubs and other high-risk entertainment venues to slow down broadcasts. Similar businesses were also closed in the southern port city of Busan. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 350 of the country’s 587 new cases were from Seoul’s largest area. Kwon Jun-wook, director of the South Korean National Institutes of Health, said earlier this month that authorities are considering whether to pass rapid home tests. But the review has continued slowly with some experts saying such tests would do more harm than good because they are less accurate than standard laboratory tests. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

