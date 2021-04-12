France prohibits short domestic flights where passengers can take the train





France has banned short domestic flights where passengers can take the train to the country. French lawmakers passed the measure to remove roads where the same trip could end by rail in under two and a half hours on April 10th. The aviation industry has criticized the move after one of the most difficult years ever for the aviation industry, with some climate activists saying it does not go as far as a climate forum for citizens set up to advise the government initially proposed to remove flights there. where the equivalent train journey under four hours was made. Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Radio Europe 1: We know that aviation is a contributor to carbon dioxide and that due to climate change we need to reduce emissions. Likewise, we need to support our companies and not let them get in the way. Recommended The vote follows announcements by governments that it would double its stake in French flag carrier Air France, funding a $ 4 billion ($ 3.5 billion) recapitalization to help the airline stay afloat as the pandemic resulted in most ground-based flights . The in-flight ban is part of a broader climate bill aimed at tackling France emissions, reducing them by 40 percent from 1990 levels by 2030. After passing in the National Assembly, the bill now passes in the Senate, followed by a final vote in the lower house. It follows a stunt by environmental activists last month that saw nine people arrested for vandalizing an Air France plane in green. Sign up for the latest offers and in-house tips With an elongated roller of paint, Greenpeace activists painted on one side of an Air France Boeing 777 at Charles de Gaulle Airport, which was parked without passengers, before boarding the plane. Some of the activists refused to get off the plane despite orders from security personnel. Greenpeace said the stunt was conducted to raise awareness on green climate change washing and environmental regulation.

