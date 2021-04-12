



Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Bangladeshi authorities on Monday ordered an eight-day closure of all offices and international and domestic transport as coronavirus cases reached new heights. The drastic measures, which will practically close the country, will begin on Wednesday, a government statement said. The nation of South Asia with 160 million people has recorded 684,756 cases and 9,739 deaths, but the number of daily cases has increased seven times in a month. Hospitals in cities across the country say they are being overloaded with new cases and daily deaths have more than doubled. “All governmental, semi-governmental, autonomous and private and financial institutions will be closed,” a cabinet statement said. International and domestic flights will be suspended along with maritime, rail and bus services, the order added. All shops except those supplying food will be closed, but authorities will allow factories to stay open if companies can arrange their own transportation. The Cabinet said the closure would end at midnight on April 21st. “There is no alternative now to this in order to curb the flood of COVID-19,” said Farhad Hossain, the new minister for public administration, ahead of the strike announcement. Bangladeshi opposition leader Khaleda Zia, 74, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, despite being under house arrest. The former prime minister has twice been serving a 10-year sentence for corruption, but has been allowed to stay under surveillance at her Dhaka home since last year. Follow the latest news on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) 2021 AFP citation: Bangladesh closes offices, transports amid a pandemic rise (2021, April 12) taken on April 12, 2021 by https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-bangladesh-offices-pandemic-surge.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







