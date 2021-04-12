The first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Kurdistan Region, the new Sinopharm road group





ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The health authorities of the Kurdistan Region received more than 2,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, with a new group of Chinese Sinopharm expected on Monday. The Pfizer US-German strikes – the first for the Kurdistan region – were taken by local officials in the capital Erbil on Sunday evening after nearly 50,000 doses landed in Iraq earlier in the day. The Ministry of Health announces the arrival of the first group of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in addition to a new group of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine aimed at eradicating the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YI1fEzdOTe – Government of Iraq – (@IraqiGovt) April 11, 2021 Of the 49,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine given to Iraq, part of the Kurdistan Region is 2,070, which will be evenly distributed among its three provinces of Duhok, Sulaimani and Erbil, according to regional health minister Saman Barzinji, who spoke to reporters Sunday. Each Kurdish province has dedicated two centers to Pfizer vaccines, which generally make up six vaccination sites, according to the minister. In Duhok province, the Azadi hospital and the Gullan center in the Acre district are on strike, while the Erbil provincial centers are the Rizgari hospital and the COVID-19 center in its Soran district, the minister said. Sulaimani Pfizer vaccination centers include Shaheed (Martyrdom) Hemin Hospital and Sulaimani Prevention Directorate. New package of Sinopharm vaccines needed A new distribution of the Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in the Kurdistan Region on Monday. Part of the Region will be 20,000 doses out of the 200,000 sent to Iraq, according to Barzinji. The Chinese vaccine was the first coronavirus vaccine to arrive in Iraq in early March, with 50,000 initial doses donated by Chinese authorities to the Iraqi government, of which the region received 5,000 doses. KRG negotiates agreements with vaccine manufacturers The current vaccines available in Iraq and its autonomous region have so far been provided by the Iraqi Ministry of Health. But the Kurdistan region is in talks with various vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines for its population. The Kurdistan Region is now distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University in the UK, along with Sinopharm and Pfizer versions. “We are in initial agreements with major vaccine manufacturers such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm,” said the Kurdish health minister, adding that talks are ongoing and a final agreement has not yet been reached. Read more: Kurdistan Region starts online registration of COVID-19 vaccines in Erbil The Kurdistan Region and Iraq, since the onset of the pandemic within their borders in February and March 2020, have officially seen over 924,000 infections and more than 14,700 deaths. Edited by Joanne Stocker-Kelly







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos