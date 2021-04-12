The second wave of Coronavirus: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams suspends darshan in all temples, including Lord Balaji temple

The TTD is the latest to announce such measures to prevent the spread to temples.

Tirupati Temple: As coronavirus cases are on the rise, pilgrimage across the country is being affected. Meanwhile, the board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which maintains the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradeshs Tirupati, has banned the issuance of tickets for sarvadarshanam with holes from Monday. The temple is among the most visited temples in the country as it is a major Vaishnavite pilgrimage site and is the richest temple in the entire globe based on its wealth and the donations it receives. Under normal circumstances, the temple witnesses an annual decline of 3 to 4 crore.

Now, however, the temple has announced that given the growing number of cases in the city of Tirupati, the board has decided to temporarily stop issuing signs at the Bhu Devi and Vishnu Nivasam Complex in the city for worshipers to pay homage to the temple. The board cited the example of Shirdi Sansthan in Maharashtra, who has temporarily closed the darshan for worshipers at Sai Baba Shirdi Temple due to the growing number of cases in the state. With this decision, TTD is aiming to prevent the virus from spreading, as fans usually stand in long queues for tickets for hours together.

Asking fans to co-operate with the TTD decision in this regard, the board said any future decision regarding the issuance of arguments taken at a later stage will be communicated accordingly.

In particular, the board had remained closed for 80 days last year during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and it had opened its doors to pilgrims in June last year. When it was reopened, it had only allowed to care for 6,000 pilgrims a day, a rapid drop from its regular visitors between 50,000 to 1 lakh daily worshiper. However, since the beginning of April, the temple has witnessed about 40,000-50,000 visitors every day. This marked a marginal drop in its visitors from March, who had witnessed over 50,000 pilgrims every day.

These staggering numbers have been supported even as India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus since the end of February and is now reporting the highest number of daily cases, violating the heights it had reached in 2020. In recent days, the country has reported over 1 lakh new cases of COVID-19, and is now recording daily cases over 1.5 lakh.

However, the decision of the boards is for the best, because with such high cases, every big meeting has the potential to turn into a super-distribution event. In light of this, it makes sense for the board to take this step.

Shirdis Shri Saibabasansthan Trust, which manages the Shridi Sai Baba temple, announced that it would remain closed to all darshan worshipers as well as accommodation starting April 6, 2021, and this would remain in effect until further notice. Recently, UP, which has also seen a huge increase in cases, has decided to capture the number of visitors who can visit the temples at the same time. Meanwhile, in Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan and Barsana, all of these are revered places for Vaishnavites because of the legends of Lord Krishna, worshipers will not be allowed to enter any temple if they do not wear face masks or if they violate the norms of social distance. .