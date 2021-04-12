Pakistan condoles death of human rights defender IA Rehman





LAHORE:

Vocal ombudsman and senior journalist Ibn-e-Abdul Rehman, popularly known as IA Rehman, died Monday at the age of 90 in Lahore. According to his family, Rehman was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Born in Haryana in 1930, Rehman began his career as a journalist and later joined the Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) as its director and later as general secretary. Considered a staunch human rights activist, also a regular columnist, Rehman went on to highlight sensitive issues to the last breath. Read Over 300 writers, intellectuals condemn hate speech against Amar Jalil He was a vocal supporter of the right to freedom of expression and speech and spoke of the supremacy of the Constitution at all times. condolences Condolences began to flow from every corner, with human rights activists, politicians, and many other prominent figures recalling Rehman for his loyalty to and determination on human rights issues. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said “Pakistan has lost a real icon today with the passage of the intellectual”. “A staunch advocate and human rights activist and intellectual, IA Rehman sahib leaves behind a rich legacy that speaks to tolerance, inclusion, equality and dignity,” he said in a Twitter post. Pakistan has lost a real icon today with the passing of IA Rehman. A staunch advocate and human rights activist and intellectual, IA Rehman sahib leaves behind a rich legacy that speaks to tolerance, inclusion, equality and dignity. – Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) 12 April 2021 Sindh Prime Minister Murad Ali Shah said IA Rehman had always favored the supremacy and rule of democracy. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said, “He was an icon of integrity, standing firm for every single fundamental right, every single democratic value in the worst of times.” Shocked and saddened immeasurably when I heard about the passage of IA Rehman from Covid! He was an icon of integrity, standing firm for every fundamental right, every single democratic value in the worst of times. Pakistan will not be the same without it. May he be at peace. – SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) 12 April 2021 Former Awami National Party (ANP) leader Bushra Gohar also expressed remorse for destroying the columnist. Former PPP president and co-chair Asif Ali Zardari said IA Rehman’s services for human rights and freedom of expression were unforgettable. “With the fall of IA Rehman, a voice that would always rise in favor of human rights has been silenced,” Zardari noted. Pakistan-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N) spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the columnist’s courageous stances, saying he was a strong voice against dictatorship and fascist elements. “Pakistan has lost a legend,” said Economic Advisory Council member Abid Qaiyum Suleri. Journalist Nasim Zehra stated that the intellectual was at the forefront of Pakistan’s democratic war. Iconic of Pakistan #IARehman sahib dies. Inalilahe wa innaelehe rajioon. He was at the forefront of Pakistan’s democratic war, always at the forefront of the human rights struggle for the weak and excluded of Pakistan … he was the best of Allah’s Creation … to Him We Will Return – Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) 12 April 2021 Several other people, from all walks of life, took to Twitter to express their grief over his death. There are rare examples where people have fought for the rights of others, the rights of disadvantaged communities throughout their lives. IA Rehman was one such example.

What a career! What a life! What a war.

Goodbye IA Rehman Sahab. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xPlCPfAsYF – Ahmad Noorani (@Ahmad_Noorani) 12 April 2021 Terrible news. IA Rehman – Pakistan’s top human rights defender, veteran journalist and public intellectual – has passed away. He was an adviser to countless rights activists, journalists and civil society leaders. It would be difficult to fill this gap.#REST IN PEACE Rehman Saheb! pic.twitter.com/7bVwI9dIT1 – Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) 12 April 2021







