Mozambique crisis: The uprising plans a new attack, says consulting firm





A new attack by a domestic uprising in northern Mozambique may come soon, according to consulting firm Pangea-Risk Citing local sources, she said an attack on the town of Quitanda, near the Afungi gas site, is expected in the coming weeks. Since 2017 an uprising promising allegiance to the Islamic State group has gripped cities in the north. Known locally as Al Shabab, they have killed thousands and displaced about 700,000 since their war, mostly in Cabo Delgado province. The strategic area borders Tanzania and is an area that is rich in natural gas. The Mozambican government has reiterated that the attacks in the north are “an attack on the whole country” and says it will be the Mozambican army fighting Islamic militant groups. President Filipe Nyusi has been reluctant to accept foreign boots on the ground to fight the uprising. At an emergency meeting of the South African Development Community to discuss the crisis on April 8, African leaders called for an immediate technical deployment, without specifying details. The meeting came after things took a turn for the worse in Mozambique. Overcrowded refugee camps On March 24, the Islamic group raided the town of Palma in Cabo Delgado before being stopped 12 days later by the army. Since that attack, about 30,000 people have been displaced and many are staying in refugee camps, which are often overcrowded. In a camp in Metuge east, more than 23,500 people are struggling to survive, in makeshift huts with few springs. Manuacha Antonio has been here since 2020 after a raid on her home in Quissanga. She is now awaiting the end of the conflict so that she can return to her regular life. “The main thing is that I would like to go home,” she said. “It’s all very difficult because I do not know where to get money to buy clothes or goods for the house. I managed to do it there, with what I produced on the farm.”

