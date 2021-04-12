Muslims navigate the restrictions on the 2nd COVID pandemic Ramadan

For this year’s Ramadan, Magdy Hafez has wanted to resume a beloved ritual: performing the night group prayers called tarawi in the mosque once again.

Last year, the coronavirus ended 68-year-old Egyptians going to mosques to perform those traditional prayers during the holy month of Islam. The pandemic disrupted Islamic worship around the world, including in Egypt, where mosques were closed to worshipers last Ramadan.

I’ve been going to the mosque for 40 years, so it was definitely a very, very, difficult thing, he said. But our religion commands us to protect one another.

Still, it is a completely different feeling and spirituality in Ramadan is like nothing else.

Egypt has since allowed many mosques to reopen for Friday communal prayers, and for this Ramadan will allow them to keep tarawi, but with precautions, including shortening its duration.

Ramadan, which begins this week, comes as much of the world is hit by a new wave of COVID-19. For many Muslims who restrict navigation, this means that hopes for a better Ramadan than last year have been dashed.

A time for fasting, worship, and charity, Ramadan is also when people usually gather for prayer, gather around festive meals to break their fast throughout the day, numerous cafes, and exchange visits.

Once again, some countries are imposing new restrictions. But the concern is great that municipal rituals of months can cause a further increase.

The lack of accession that occurred last Ramadan, the hasty lifting of the police ban at the time and the reopening of congregation sites … led to serious consequences that lasted for months, said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the regional director of the World Health Organization. Health for the Eastern Mediterranean.

We have a lot of worries about a repeat of what happened last Ramadan, especially as Ramadan coincides with another important holiday, which is Easter, he said by email. Orthodox Christians mark Easter on May 2nd.

In Pakistan, the number of new cases rose from less than 800 a day at the beginning of last month to more than 6,000 a day a few weeks after Ramadan ended. Officials largely attributed the increase to restrictions on Pakistanis. After a dive, the country has turned into more than 5,000 new cases a day.

Iran on Saturday began a 10-day blockade amid a sharp rise in infections following a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Economic hardship also shows up during the month for many people. In war-torn Syria, Abed Yassin was worried about what his iftar meal would look like at sunset while waiting for fasting this year.

It will be difficult to even have fattoush, Yassin said, referring to a salad that is a staple of the holy month in his country.

He is spending his second Ramadan in a tent settlement near the Turkish border after being ousted from his hometown last year during a Russia-backed government offensive that displaces hundreds of thousands.

Our main desire is to return to our homes, said Yassin, who lives with his wife, three sons and his daughter in a tent. He relies heavily on food aid, he said. Residents of the camp have recently received bags of lentils, pasta and bulgur and are receiving bread on a daily basis.

Lebanon is gripped by the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, exacerbated by the pandemic and a deadly massive explosion in Beirut in August.

We are going through a period when some people are fasting, whether during Ramadan or not, said Natalie Najm, an insurance broker. Even with her job, she can barely cover the cost of food, she said. What about others who have lost their jobs?

Get the latest news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter the email address

Sign up

Sometimes you can get promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

To prevent large gatherings in Ramadan, Saudi Arabia has banned mosques from serving iftar and suhoor, a meal shortly before the start of fasting at sunrise.

Many Muslim religious leaders, including those in Saudi Arabia, have tried to dispel concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine during Ramadan, saying that doing so does not mean breaking the fast.

With new infections surpassing previous peaks in India, Muslim scholars there have called on their communities to strictly follow the restrictions and refrain from large gatherings, while urging volunteers and elders to care for the needy.

In recent years Ramadan in India has been marred by growing Islamophobia following allegations that an initial rise in infections was linked to a three-day meeting of an Islamic missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat, in New Delhi.

Afghanistan is leaving believers to take care of each other, keep their distance and stay away from mosques if they feel sick.

Saving a human life is an obligation. … You can not put a person’s life in danger or in danger at all, said Sayed Mohammad Sherzadi, head of Hajj and the department of religious affairs for Kabul province.

Malaysia has some movement restrictions and has declared a coronavirus emergency that suspended Parliament until August following a rise in infections. But he has lifted the ban in recent years on tarawih prayers and Ramadan shopping, which sells food, drink and clothing, although there will be strict measures.

Back in Egypt, Nouh Elesawy, undersecretary for mosque affairs at the Ministry of Endowments, had a message for believers before the start of the month: If you want the houses of God to remain open, adhere to prevention procedures and regulations.

A Ramadan tradition in Egypt that remains a coronavirus victim for the second year is Compassionate Charity Iftar Tables, Municipal where foreigners will break bread together at free meals served at long tables on the street.

The tables may be gone, but not the spirit of months of giving.

Neveen Hussein, 48, said colleagues brought Ramadan bags filled with rice, oil, sugar and other products to distribute to families in need. It’s an annual tradition, she said, made more urgent by a pandemic that has damaged the livelihoods of many of those already struggling.

This is a month of mercy, she said. God is generous and this is a month of generosity.