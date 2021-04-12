Kumbh Mela: Millions of pilgrims head to Haridwar, India to dive into the Ganges River as coronavirus cases rise





About 5 million visitors are expected to descend on the city on Monday – a good day at the Kumbh Mela religious festival, which was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the festival, worshipers wash their sins in the sacred waters of the river, which are believed to turn into “amrita” – the nectar of immortality – on good days like Monday.

At least 650,000 people had already drowned in the river by early Monday, according to the Police Inspectorate. General Sanjay Gunjyal. Throughout the day, there will be about 11,000 to 18,000 people on the water at any one time, scattered across the 15 main banks of the river, said Mukesh Thakur, a senior police official.

Massive crowds are causing unrest as India tries to contain a second wave of unrest, with cases increasing dramatically every day.

“Social distancing is proving very difficult,” Gunjyal said. “If we try to enforce it, then it can lead to a violation – that is why, despite the desire, we are not able to enforce social distance on these river banks.” He added that authorities “were constantly urging people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behavior”. India reported 168,912 new cases on Monday, its highest one-day figure for the sixth day in a row, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Health. The second wave, which began in March and has accelerated rapidly over the past week, surpassed India’s first wave last year, when at its peak in September the daily cases exceeded 97,000. Trying to contain the risk In Haridwar, Uttarakhand state, authorities have introduced measures in an effort to contain the danger during Kumbh Mela. That includes artificial intelligence cameras on various river banks and 15,000 security personnel deployed to handle crowd control, Thakur said. “The camera has sensors that warn us when the number of cars in parking areas or pedestrian traffic exceeds a certain threshold and we can communicate with people on the ground to start crowd diversion,” Thakur said. “Cameras also detect if people are not wearing masks and officers on the ground immediately issue tickets to those people.” However, Gunjyal said it was impossible to issue tickets for the entire Monday due to the large number of crowds, with photos showing many people opposing the rules of wearing masks. Other restrictions were aimed at preventing those carrying the virus from reaching the festival. Before entering Haridwar, everyone attending the festival had to register online and obtain a medical certificate confirming their health status. Visitors coming from states with increased infections had to provide negative Covid-19 test results and checkpoints were set up at transport hubs to conduct random tests on people passing through. Still, all of these restrictions may not be enough to prevent the virus from spreading among the masses of people who eat, bathe, and pray together in the vicinity. Haridwar has already begun to see an increase in infections; 2,209 cases have been reported in the city since the start of the festival on April 1, according to data from the Uttarakhand state health department. “The second wave of coronavirus is continuing in the country … in Uttarakhand as well, the (Covid) impact has increased, more than 500 cases have started coming in every day,” Uttarakhand police director Ashok Kumar said earlier this month , requiring people to follow safety instructions. “Let ‘s not let it get to a point where again we need a blockage, as this is harmful to everyone.”

