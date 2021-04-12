180,000 people are expected to receive the vaccine this week

Health officials expect another 180,000 people to receive the coronavirus infection vaccination this week.

It comes as the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NIAC) meets today to consider further possible recommendations on the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Many EU countries have introduced age restrictions on the use of the vaccine, limiting its use to older people.

He follows the finding of the European Medicines Agency last week, for a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare blood clotting issues in adults who received it.

Last week, the NIAC said the overall benefit of the highly effective vaccine, in protecting people from severe Covid-19 disease, hospitalization and death, outweighed the risks of this very rare event.

She said healthcare professionals and vaccine recipients should be informed that very rare, complicated coagulation events had been reported in a small number of people who had recently received the vaccine.

The UK has limited the use of the vaccine to those over the age of 30, while France has limited the vaccine to those over the age of 55.

In Ireland, over 233,700 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered.

Last week, the Health Products Regulatory Authority said it was investigating the first Irish case of a very rare blood clot involving a 40-year-old Dublin woman with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a brain clot.

Until then, HPRA said it had received 16 reports of blood clots occurring after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine but no one described a rare blood clot.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the distribution of vaccines in Ireland will be determined by the NIAC and people should “wait and see” if it recommends any possible changes in the distribution of AstraZeneca.

Speaking to RTÉ Morning Ireland, he said the cornerstone of the vaccine program is safety first and if there are changes to be made, they will be made.

If the vaccines come as they are expected to do, he said, then four out of every five adults who want a vaccine will have received one by the end of June.

Separately, a general practitioner in Kildare said he has AstraZeneca supplies but is awaiting NIAC recommendations if he should administer this to high-risk groups.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Dr Adrian McGoldrick said he would be surprised if the NIAC did not make changes to the spread of vaccines, based on experience and cases in other European countries.

Dr McGoldrick says he hopes to complete the administration of the first dose of the vaccine to his 70 patients next week.

He also said he did not receive any vaccines before 4pm last Monday (Easter Monday) which meant a number of patients who had arrived for a clinic earlier in the afternoon had to be sent home.

Patients were later called back and vaccinations were scheduled again.

However, Dr McGoldrick said it was very troubling for some patients, including a 93-year-old man who had to undergo surgery before being sent home without getting a vaccine.

He said he also saw the situation quite worrying because this was a patient he had cared for for 38 years.

It’s not good enough in this society, said Dr McGoldrick.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show that the number of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 is 227. Of these, 53 are in intensive care.