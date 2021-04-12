Hundreds challenge Montreal police at 8pm in devastating protest





Montreal police distributed more than 100 tickets and made several arrests after a Sunday night protest against the city’s newly-regulated curfew became violent. Police spokesman Const. Vronique Comtois said the preliminary account includes seven arrests made and 108 tickets distributed 107 for violating public health rules and one for violating a municipal regulation. Dozens of acts of evil and criminal arson are still under investigation, she said. Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Old Port, a tourist district, for the 8pm protest. It started relatively quietly, a young crowd very much dancing music from the speakers while lighting fireworks and chanting, “freedom for the youth.” But eventually, some protesters lit a garbage fire in Place Jacques-Cartier, which was greeted with tear gas by riot police. Some also caught shells from the city streets, throwing them at nearby windows and destroying many. Police soon rushed the crowd, causing dozens of protesters to disperse and cause mayhem through the cobbled streets. Many of the demonstrators had no masks. This storefront is one of many that were destroyed during protests against Montreal police on Sunday night. (Kate McKenna / CBC) Prime Minister Franois Legault said last week that he was reverting the curfew from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Montreal and Laval despite a relatively stable number of issues as a precaution, due to the heavy presence of more contagious variants. of the virus. The government had previously deployed Quebec City, Lvis, Gatineau and several municipalities in the Beauce region of Quebec, all of which had seen unexpected spikes in cases under previous siege. LOOK | Hundreds protest COVID-19 curfew in Montreal: Hundreds of people gathered in Montreal on Sunday evening to protest against an earlier siege imposed on the country as COVID-19 cases escalated. 2:10 Some protesters interviewed by Radio Canada questioned the government’s rationale behind advancing the curfew. Stated that Quebec is exaggerating the severity of the pandemic, while others said there was no scientific justification for the curfew. The minister says the health system is tense Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub told Radio Canada he believes the protesters represent a small part of the population. “We see it in polls, people continue to listen, people continue to be aware of what we are going through,” he said, citing the ongoing type that affects the province’s healthcare system. A curfew was first imposed across Quebec on January 9th. Asked Quebecers across the province to be in their homes from 8am to 5am if they did not have a valid reason to go outside. About the time of the stop it later moved back at 9.30pm to several regions, including Montreal, and took off altogether in some of Quebec’s most remote regions. The youth crowd mainly danced to music from loudspeakers, lit fireworks and chanted ‘freedom for the youth’. (Giuseppe Valiante / The Canadian Press)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos