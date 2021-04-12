Norway accuses man of foiling attacks in London, Denmark

Canadian Press

Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, April 11, 2021

The latest confirmed COVID-19 case numbers in Canada as of 9:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 11, 2021. There are 1,060,157 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,060,157 confirmed cases (73,447 active, 963,395 resolved, 23,315 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 7,621 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 193.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 52,051 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 7,436. There were 28 new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 240 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 34. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.35 per 100,000 people. 28,999,787 tests have been completed. Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,029 confirmed cases (14 active, 1,009 resolved, six deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 2.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of nine new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. 227,010 tests have been completed. Prince Edward Island: 162 confirmed cases (six active, 156 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 130,670 tests have been completed. Nova Scotia: 1,768 confirmed cases (40 active, 1,662 resolved, 66 deaths). On Sunday there were five new cases. The active case rate is 4.08 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 29 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is four. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people. 448,845 tests have been completed. New Brunswick: 1,722 confirmed cases (149 active, 1,540 resolved, 33 deaths). On Sunday there were nine new cases. The active case rate is 19.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 70 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 10. There were zero new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people. 275,676 tests have been completed. Quebec: 326,383 confirmed cases (12,602 active, 303,039 resolved, 10,742 deaths). On Sunday there were 1,535 new cases. The active case rate is 146.97 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,271 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,467. There were five new deaths reported Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 49 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is seven. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125.28 per 100,000 people. 7,534,366 tests have been completed. Ontario: 386,608 confirmed cases (32,817 active, 346,239 resolved, 7,552 deaths). There were 4,456 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 222.73 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 25,009 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 3,573. There were 21 new deaths reported Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 112 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 16. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.26 per 100,000 people. 12,940,847 tests have been completed. Manitoba: 35,213 confirmed cases (1,312 active, 32,952 resolved, 949 deaths). On Sunday there were 112 new cases. The active case rate is 95.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 794 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 113. There were new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.8 per 100,000 people. 608,766 tests have been completed. Saskatchewan: 36,305 confirmed cases (2,504 active, 33,347 resolved, 454 deaths). On Sunday there were 321 new cases. The active case rate is 212.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,761 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 252. A new death was reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 38.52 per 100,000 people. 699,658 tests have been completed. Alberta: 160,902 confirmed cases (14,293 active, 144,596 resolved, 2,013 deaths). There were 1,183 new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 323.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,595 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,228. There was a new death reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.52 per 100,000 people. 3,824,253 tests have been completed. British Columbia: 109,540 confirmed cases (9,709 active, 98,336 resolved, 1,495 deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 188.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,510 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 787. There were new deaths reported on Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is five. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.04 per 100,000 people. 2,274,469 tests have been completed. Yukon: 74 confirmed cases (zero active, 73 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. 8,647 tests have been completed. Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. The active case rate is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been a total of one new case. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 16,498 tests have been completed. Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths). There were zero new cases on Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. 10,006 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 11, 2021. The Canadian Press