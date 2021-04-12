Prince Philip’s death ‘very, very peaceful’, says Countess Sophie

The last moments of Prince Philipwere “very, very peaceful,” his daughter-in-law Countess Sophie of Wessextold reporters Sunday

It was convenient for him. It was so gentle, “added Sophie, 56, the wife of Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward.” It was like someone grabbed his hand and walked away. Very, very peaceful. And that’s all you want for someone or not? “

Philip, 99, died Friday at Windsor Castle and left what the 94-year-old did Queen Elizabeth IIdescribed as “a huge gap in her life,” her son said Prince Andrew, the third of the couple’s four children. “We have almost lost the nation’s grandfather.”

“I’m very sorry and support my mother, who is feeling it more than anyone,” Andrew told reporters gathered Sunday more than the Royal Church of All Saints in Windsor, where he and his family his brother Prince Edward attended church.

Princess Anne, Philip’s only daughter, thanked the public for “the messages and memories of so many people whose lives (her father) also touched.”

“You know it will happen, but you are never really ready,” Anne, 70, said Sunday in a separate statement from the palace. “My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but most of all he is his example of a well-lived life and service freely given that I mostly wanted to imitate. His ability to handle any person as an individual in their own right with their abilities comes through all the organizations with which he was involved …. We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all ”.

Philip’s funeral will take place on April 17 at Castle Windsor, where the prince lived his last weeks with the queen. Only 30 people are allowed to attend the smallest service in St. Louis. George’s Chapel under current COVID-19 restrictions in England, but will be broadcast live. The prince will intervene in the royal vault in the church, according to the palace.

His nephew Prince Harry, who has lived in California since leaving office last year, will participate in the service along with other members of the royal family, palace officials said. His wife, Duchess Meghan, is pregnant with their second child and has been advised by her doctor not to make the trip.

Philip’s death came a month after the couple’s bombshell television interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they were told about their reasons for withdrawing from royal duties and moving to America in search of more independence and privacy.

Members of the royal family said they appreciated the good wishes from people across Britain and around the world for Philip, who was the queen’s wife and supporter through more than seven decades of marriage.

Palaces and government officials have discouraged benefactors from paying their respects in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But hundreds of people on Sunday brought notes, cards and flowers to the gates of Windsor Castle, while others paid homage outside Buckingham Palace.

Prince Edward, 57, said the “extraordinary” homage meant a lot. “It just goes to show, he may have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people,” he said.

Andrew, 61, who has largely kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with the late sexually convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein, also praised the “absolutely amazing homage.”

Edward called Philip’s death a “terrible shock” on Sunday, but added that his mother was “growing up”.

Prince Charles, 72, said in a recorded video statement Saturday the royal family is “deeply grateful” for the outpouring of support they have received.

“My dear Pope was a very special person who I think, above all, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, Charles said. And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all of them. It will support us in this particular loss and in this particularly sad time.

Prince William and Duchess Kate, as well as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, posted homage to Philipon social media.

