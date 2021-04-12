International
Prince Philip’s death ‘very, very peaceful’, says Countess Sophie
The last moments of Prince Philipwere “very, very peaceful,” his daughter-in-law Countess Sophie of Wessextold reporters Sunday
It was convenient for him. It was so gentle, “added Sophie, 56, the wife of Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward.” It was like someone grabbed his hand and walked away. Very, very peaceful. And that’s all you want for someone or not? “
Philip, 99, died Friday at Windsor Castle and left what the 94-year-old did Queen Elizabeth IIdescribed as “a huge gap in her life,” her son said Prince Andrew, the third of the couple’s four children. “We have almost lost the nation’s grandfather.”
“I’m very sorry and support my mother, who is feeling it more than anyone,” Andrew told reporters gathered Sunday more than the Royal Church of All Saints in Windsor, where he and his family his brother Prince Edward attended church.
Who is Prince Philip and why was he not a king?What you know about the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Anne, Philip’s only daughter, thanked the public for “the messages and memories of so many people whose lives (her father) also touched.”
“You know it will happen, but you are never really ready,” Anne, 70, said Sunday in a separate statement from the palace. “My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but most of all he is his example of a well-lived life and service freely given that I mostly wanted to imitate. His ability to handle any person as an individual in their own right with their abilities comes through all the organizations with which he was involved …. We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all ”.
More:Prince Charles remembers ‘beloved Pope’ Prince Philip; Harry, Duchess Meghan, more kings mourn
Philip’s funeral will take place on April 17 at Castle Windsor, where the prince lived his last weeks with the queen. Only 30 people are allowed to attend the smallest service in St. Louis. George’s Chapel under current COVID-19 restrictions in England, but will be broadcast live. The prince will intervene in the royal vault in the church, according to the palace.
His nephew Prince Harry, who has lived in California since leaving office last year, will participate in the service along with other members of the royal family, palace officials said. His wife, Duchess Meghan, is pregnant with their second child and has been advised by her doctor not to make the trip.
Philip’s death came a month after the couple’s bombshell television interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they were told about their reasons for withdrawing from royal duties and moving to America in search of more independence and privacy.
Prince Philip’s reaction:Boris Johnson, Bidens, Piers Morgan mourn the Duke of Edinburgh
Members of the royal family said they appreciated the good wishes from people across Britain and around the world for Philip, who was the queen’s wife and supporter through more than seven decades of marriage.
Palaces and government officials have discouraged benefactors from paying their respects in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But hundreds of people on Sunday brought notes, cards and flowers to the gates of Windsor Castle, while others paid homage outside Buckingham Palace.
Prince Edward, 57, said the “extraordinary” homage meant a lot. “It just goes to show, he may have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people,” he said.
Andrew, 61, who has largely kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with the late sexually convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein, also praised the “absolutely amazing homage.”
Edward called Philip’s death a “terrible shock” on Sunday, but added that his mother was “growing up”.
Prince Charles, 72, said in a recorded video statement Saturday the royal family is “deeply grateful” for the outpouring of support they have received.
“My dear Pope was a very special person who I think, above all, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, Charles said. And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all of them. It will support us in this particular loss and in this particularly sad time.
Prince William and Duchess Kate, as well as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, posted homage to Philipon social media.
Contributing: Jill Lawless, The Associated Press and Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
The funeral of Prince Philip was set for April 17:Your funeral questions, answers
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]