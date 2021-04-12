West Bengal Assembly Elections Sitalkuchi deaths: Impose ban on BJP president of Bengal, Mamata tells EC





The whole thing was planned by Amit Shah and Modi was aware of the situation, she says



A word war over Sitalkuchi’s shooting continued to rage on Monday. Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee assured voters that she would not spare those responsible for the shooting and urged the Election Commission to detain State BJP President Dilip Ghosh. Mr. Ghosh had warned on Sunday of more incidents like Siltakuchi if the bad guys of Congress Trinamool do not abide by the law. The President of the State BJP is saying that the central forces should open fire … Do they have something in their head? Those talking about opening fire should be stopped, the prime minister said at a public meeting on Monday. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee also played a recording of Mr. Ghoshs at a rally in northern Bengal and said some BJP leaders had made statements that forces should shoot to kill. Five people died in two separate shooting incidents in Sitalkuchi on April 10 while voting was taking place in the Assembly constituency. In the village of Jor Pakti at the Assembly headquarters, CISF personnel opened fire, killing four villagers. According to the district administration, central forces fired in self-defense when people tried to grab their weapons. In a public meeting during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Ms. Banerjee for the violence that caused mothers to lose their sons in Cooch Behar. Everything was planned by the Minister of Interior Amit Shah and the Prime Minister was aware of the situation, Mrs. Banerjee replied. Former BJP state president Rahul Sinha, who is running in polls from Habra 24 Parganas north, said there was no big issue if eight instead of four were killed and those killed were terrorists trying to disrupt the voting process. . Will you vote for those who shoot at people or work for people, Ms. asked. Banerjee at another rally, urging people to respond to ballot papers. Earlier in the day, the IMC filed a formal complaint with the Office of the Chief Election Officer against remarks made by Mr. Ghosh. A delegation consisting of senior Samyukta Morcha executives also visited the office of the Chief Election Officer and raised concerns about the deaths in Sitalkuchi. The delegation led by the leader of the Light Front Biman Bose also demanded action against Mr. Ghosh. Mr Bose expressed surprise that there was no video evidence of security forces being attacked, or their weapons being seized, as alleged by the Election Commission of India.

