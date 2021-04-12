Sik yatha in Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi





A sik jatha (herd of pilgrims) left for Pakistan on Monday to celebrate Khalsa Foundation Day in Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal, on the occasion of Baisakhi. The jatha members left the Golden Temple in the morning and crossed the border after undergoing immigration and Customs controls at the integrated control post (ICP) in Attari. All of them underwent the Covid-19 test before departure. Buses organized by the Pakistani government took them further to Gurdwara Panja Sahib. Most of the pilgrims were sent by the Gurdwara Parbandhak Shiromani Committee and led by SGPC member Harpal Singh Jallah. SGPC member Gurmeet Singh Booh is the group’s deputy leader, which includes other members such as Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur, Balwinder Singh Vein Puin and Bibi Joginder Kaur. 437 pilgrims received visas for Pakistan SGPC executive committee member Baba Charanjit Singh Jassowal, secretary Mahinder Singh Ahli and SGPC officials scored from the yatha after honoring members with syropas (honorary robes). Speaking on this occasion, Jallah said, There are many historical gurdwaras in Pakistan and every Sik prays for their darshan (short presentation). Pilgrims are lucky to have had this opportunity. Ahli said, SGPC sent 793 passports to the central government and embassy of Pakistan for yatha which was sent to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas. Of these, 437 pilgrims received visas. In the direction of SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaurs, Gurban’s scriptures, kakaars (five symbols of the Sikh faith) for Amrit Sanchar, in addition to collars (traditional Sikh clothing), khandas, harmonic bands, turbans and scarves were sent. Pilgrims will also visit Nankana Sahib Pilgrims will go from Gurdwara Panja Sahib to Nankana Sahib on April 14 and pay homage to local gurdwaras in Nankana Sahib on April 15. Jatha will go to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, ​​Sheikhupura, on April 16, Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, from April 17-18, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on April 19, where he will stay overnight. Jatha will then visit Gurdwara Rori Sahib on April 20 and stop at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore on April 21, from where he will return to India on April 22.

