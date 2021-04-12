International
Ecuador Bonds Meeting While Millionaire Banker Wins Presidency
Ecuadorian bonds were collected after career banker Guillermo Lasso won the presidential election with a late rise in support, reassuring investors incountry prone to default and strengthening U.S. ties.
Lasso defeated economist Andres Arauz, a left-wing defender of former President Rafael Correa, by a clear margin in Sunday’s runoff vote. Arauz, who conceded defeat, won the first round of February by 13 percentage points.
Lasso, 65, a self-made millionaire and father of five, has pledged to support a $ 6.5 billion financing deal withInternational Monetary Fund and keep up payments on the country’s foreign bonds. In his victory speech Sunday night, Lasso said he would work to create “the prosperity we all desire.”
Investors welcomed the result, driving Ecuadorian 2030 bonds 13 cents higher to 73 cents above the US dollar, the biggest price jump since restructuring last year.
“Lasso’s victory should reduce political uncertainty and increase the prospects of a highly orthodox and market-friendly macro-policy agenda to be pursued in the coming years.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Tiago Severo wrote in a note.
Lasso’s comfortable win is likely to be a catalyst for bond ties, according to a report by Goldman.
Ecuador’s southern neighbor Peru also held Sunday’s presidential election, with exit polls suggesting amessy runoff as no candidate reached the threshold needed for a first round win.
With about 99% of the vote counted in Ecuador, Lasso had 52.4% to 47.6% for Arauz, whose ties to former President Correa had increased the chance of a return to a major fiscal era.
Why the Ecuadorian Voting Vote Matters for the Bond Market: Getting Fast
Campaign for control of Ecuador, an oil exporter and the world ‘s leading producer ibananas, shrimp and balsa wood important for wind turbine rotators, have implications across borders.
Arauz, 36, who pledged to use central bank reserves to pay for poor families, was expected to strengthen ties with left-leaning governments in the region including Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and Argentina. Lasso’s victory represents more of a focus on ties with Washington and with U.S.-linked governments in countries such as Chile, Colombia and Brazil.
Sigh of Help
As bond investors breathe a sigh of relief, Lasso will not have an easy time running the country of 17 million people, which is a long way off in its vaccination campaign and recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic. Last year the dollarized economy shrank 7.8%, its worst performance since at least the 1970s.
To govern successfully, Lasso will have to establish a working relationship with the National Assembly, where his supporters hold only 31 of the 137 seats. He will also have to contact the more than 1.8 million Ecuadorians who canceled their votes, including many of the indigenous movements.
Lasso will find it difficult to implement unpopular economic policies as lawmakers from other parties will be reluctant to spend their political capital on his behalf, said Maria Jose Calderon, a political scientist at the Pontifical Catholic University in Quito.
Job creation
“I just hope the work does not end too big for Lasso,” given his lack of a majority in the next legislature, said Maria Paz Jervis, dean of justice and social studies at SEK University in Quito.
The president-elect has said he will promote policies that increase investment and job creation in the private sector and remove a tax on receiving money from the country. He has also promised to raise the monthly minimum wage to $ 500 from $ 400 and oversee the vaccination of 9 million people against Covid-19 during his first 100 days in office.
Even if Lasso faces challenges in implementing his political agenda, it will be easier for him and the IMF to find a middle ground in the negotiations, according to Nathalie Marshik, head of sovereign emerging market research at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. . in New York. It expects a major return on Ecuadorian bonds.
“There will be a lot more buyers than sellers,” Marshik said.
– With the help of Philip Brian Tabua, Ben Bartenstein and Sydney Maki
(Revises the first paragraph with market reaction, adds bond prices to paragraphs 4 and 6.)
